تدمير ثلاثة أوكار لـ"داعش" في ديالى
بالصور... رحمة رياض من أفضل الإطلالات لحفل رأس السنة 2024 ومن الأسوأ؟

منوعات

2024-01-06 | 06:50
بالصور... رحمة رياض من أفضل الإطلالات لحفل رأس السنة 2024 ومن الأسوأ؟
6,525 مشاهدة

مع التسليم بأناقة النجمات وذوقهنّ الرفيع، لا بد من التوقّف عند إطلالات ليلة رأس السنة التي تُعتبر أنيقة ومُلفتة للغاية، إن من حيث الأسلوب أو من حيث الألوان المفعمة بالحيوية. لذا، نستعرض في هذا الموضوع تقييم الخبراء عن الإطلالات، فمن برأيك هي النجمة الفائزة بلقب أفضل إطلالة لليلة رأس السنة 2024؟

بعد مرور أيام على بداية العام، لا تزال إطلالات الفنانات العربيات تتصدّر محركات البحث ومواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، خصوصاً مع إستمرار النجمات نشر صورهنّ عبر حساباتهن الرسمية على المنصات الرقمية.
 
رحمة رياض
 
سحرت النجمة رحمة رياض الجمهور وحتى خبراء الموضة بإطلالتها الأنيقة في حفلها في العاصمة بيروت، وارتدت الفنانة العراقية فستان طويل وواسع باللون الأبيض ويدخله حبات براقة على منطقة الصدر، وظهرت عليها علامات الحمل، مما أثار إعجاب الرواد بظهورها وهي حامل بمولودها الأوّل. وأكّد خبير الموضة باتريك خليل أنّ اإطلالة رحمة هي من أفضل الإطلالات في حفل رأس السنة.
 
 
هيفاء وهبي
 
إنتقد خبير الموضة ايلي حنا إطلالة النجمة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، فأشار إلى أنّ الإطلالة مبتذلة جداً والفستان متكرّر كثيراً عند هيفاء بالرغم من جمال اللون وقصّة الفستان الأنيقة. وأيضاً، إنتقد إيلي التاج الذي وضعته الفنانة على رأسها وقال إنّ لا لزوم له وكان بإمكانها تغيير تسريحة شعرها السيئة.
 
 
إليسا
 
إختارت المطربة اللبنانية إليسا أولى إطلالاتها في سهرة رأس السنة في ليلة "نجمات العرب" في السعودية، كلاسيكية وأنيقة، حيث ارتدت فستان أسود أنيق وفاخر، نال إعجاب نقاد الموضة والجمال الذين إعتبروا إطلالتها هذه هي من أفضل إطلالاتها خلال مسيرتها الفنية. وقال باتريك خليل إنّ إطلالة إليسا "كاملة متكاملة".
 
 
أحلام
 
أعجب النقاد بإطلالة النجمة الخليجية أحلام حيث ارتدت فستان أسود من قماش المخمل الأنيق وأرفقت معه وشاح طويل وضخم بنفس لون الفستان. وكالعادة، أضافت أحلام على الإطلالة المجوهرات الماسية الثمينة.
 
 
نانسي عجرم
 
إجتمع خبراء الموضة على رأي واحد حول إطلالة الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم وهي أنّها إطلالة جديدة وغير مبتذلة، وأنّ نانسي خرجت من الستايل الكلاسيكي التي اعتادت عليه لسنوات عديدة.
 

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب

فن وثقافة

منوعات

أحدث الحلقات
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة الثقافة والفنّ والتراث... مدينة الناصرية - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-01-06
Play
مدينة الثقافة والفنّ والتراث... مدينة الناصرية - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-01-06
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 6-1-2024 | 2024
12:00 | 2024-01-06
Play
العراق في دقيقة 6-1-2024 | 2024
12:00 | 2024-01-06
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٦ الى ١٢ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-01-06
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٦ الى ١٢ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-01-06
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الوشوشة ماذا تعرف عن فيديوهات النشوة الدماغية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-01-05
Play
الوشوشة ماذا تعرف عن فيديوهات النشوة الدماغية؟ - الحلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-01-05
فنّ نيوز
Play
فنّ نيوز
نجاح أغنية أحمد سعد وروبي - الحلقة ١٨ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-05
Play
نجاح أغنية أحمد سعد وروبي - الحلقة ١٨ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-05
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
تصاميم مجوهرات عصرية ومميزة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-01-05
Play
تصاميم مجوهرات عصرية ومميزة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-01-05
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٥ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-05
Play
نشرة ٥ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-05
علناً
Play
علناً
قرار الاطار باستبعاد جميع المحافظين - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-04
Play
قرار الاطار باستبعاد جميع المحافظين - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-04
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
كيف نتخلص من العادات الروتينية الخاطئة في حياتنا - الحلقة ١٨٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-04
Play
كيف نتخلص من العادات الروتينية الخاطئة في حياتنا - الحلقة ١٨٥ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-04
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
واسط ديوان المحافظة - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-04
Play
واسط ديوان المحافظة - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-04
