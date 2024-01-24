Alsumaria TV
أمواج عاتية تجتاح قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-01-24 | 07:34
أمواج عاتية تجتاح قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,632 مشاهدة

تداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديو يوثق لحظات مرعبة لاجتياح أمواج عاتية قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية.

وحطمت الأمواج بشكل مفاجئ أبواب القاعدة الموجودة في جزر مارشال غربي المحيط الهادئ، وتسببت بتطاير الأثاث وكسر الزجاج، واندفعت إلى داخل القاعة، لتستمر المياه بالتدفق إلى المبنى، بينما حاول الأشخاص بالداخل الإمساك بقطع الأثاث للمحافظة على توازنهم، وسط حالة من الهلع.
 


ولاحقا، اضطرت قيادة الجيش الأمريكي لإجلاء الأفراد غير العاملين في البعثة، في أعقاب هذه الحادثة التي وصفت بأنها غير عادية بشكل كبير.

ووقع الحادث عندما اجتاحت أمواج ناجمة عن الطقس يتراوح ارتفاعها من 3 إلى 4 أقدام عبر جزيرة روي نامور، وهي جزيرة تقع في الجزء الشمالي من جزر مارشال.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
