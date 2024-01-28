Alsumaria TV
الأردن: الهجوم الذي استهدف القوات الأمريكية خارج حدودنا
أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة يثير حالة من الاستغراب في تايلند (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-01-28 | 09:05
أسد يتجول في سيارة فاخرة يثير حالة من الاستغراب في تايلند (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,836 مشاهدة

ظهر شبل أسد مسترخياً في سيارة "بنتلي" فاخرة، في مشهد غير مألوف على الإطلاق، تتجول في منتجع باتايا التايلاندي.

وأثار الفيديو الذي انتشر بشكل واسع جداً على وسائل التواصل، لاسيما "تيك توك" حاصداً أكثر من مليونين ونصف مليون مشاهدة، خلال اليومين الماضيين حالة استغراب عارمة.
 


ما دفع الشرطة التايلاندية إلى التحقيق في القضية وتوقيف امرأة تدعى سوانغجيت كوسوغنيرن.

فيما أعلن مكتب التحقيقات المركزي على صفحته الرسمية في فيسبوك أن "كوسوغنيرن اتهمت بانتهاك قانون البيئة والموارد الطبيعية من خلال "حيازة حيوان بري محمي من دون تصريح".

وبموجب القانون التايلاندي، يمكن أن تغرم السيدة الموقوفة ما يصل إلى 100 ألف بات (2200 جنيه إسترليني) فضلا عن عقوبة السجن لمدة عام.

في المقابل، اعترفت سوانغجيت أمام الشرطة بأنها اشترت الأسد من امرأة أخرى مقابل 250 ألف باهت، لكنها فشلت في الحصول على وثيقة تسليم رسمية بسبب عدم كفاية المعلومات المتعلقة بجنس الأسد.

في حين أعلنت إدارة المتنزهات الوطنية والحياة البرية في تايلاند بأنه تم ترحيل الشبل إلى سريلانكا.

أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التغذية والرياضة وجهان لهدف واحد - الحلقة ٢٠١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-28
Play
التغذية والرياضة وجهان لهدف واحد - الحلقة ٢٠١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-01-28
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-28
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ١٩٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-01-28
رحال
Play
رحال
أجمل المواقع الأثرية والتاريخية في جلولاء بمحافظة ديالى - الحلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 4
13:40 | 2024-01-27
Play
أجمل المواقع الأثرية والتاريخية في جلولاء بمحافظة ديالى - الحلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 4
13:40 | 2024-01-27
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-27
Play
نشرة ٢٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-01-27
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 27-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-27
Play
العراق في دقيقة 27-01-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-01-27
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٧ كانون الثاني الى ٢ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-01-27
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢٧ كانون الثاني الى ٢ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-01-27
Biotic
Play
Biotic
اسباب الربو وعلاجه - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-26
Play
اسباب الربو وعلاجه - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-26
فنّ نيوز
Play
فنّ نيوز
أبرز الأغاني المصرية الجديدة - فن نيوز - الحلقة ٢١ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-26
Play
أبرز الأغاني المصرية الجديدة - فن نيوز - الحلقة ٢١ | 2024
14:30 | 2024-01-26
عشرين
Play
عشرين
واشنطن تبرق بغداد.. رسالة غامضة ومواقف متناقضة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-25
Play
واشنطن تبرق بغداد.. رسالة غامضة ومواقف متناقضة - الحلقة ٤٣ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-01-25
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
الفساد في حقل القيارة يشعل غضب اهالي المنطقة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-01-24
Play
الفساد في حقل القيارة يشعل غضب اهالي المنطقة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-01-24
