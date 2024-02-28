في سابقة تاريخية.. روبوت يجري جراحة في الفضاء بتوجيه من الأرض (فيديو)

"This is a historic day. I'm proud of the team at Virtual Incision, it's a full circle moment from the early NASA work that we did as part of @UNLincoln." - John Murphy comments on the remote simulated surgery collaboration with @NASA.#RemoteSurgery #miniRAS #MedtechNews pic.twitter.com/rnDUpkI35G
— Virtual Incision (@MIRA_by_VIC) February 20, 2024
