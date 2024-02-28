Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
في سابقة تاريخية.. روبوت يجري جراحة في الفضاء بتوجيه من الأرض (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-02-28 | 08:08
في سابقة تاريخية.. روبوت يجري جراحة في الفضاء بتوجيه من الأرض (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
748 مشاهدة

تمكن فريق من الأطباء المقيمين على الأرض، من اجراء أول عملية جراحية على الإطلاق في الفضاء يتم التحكم فيها عن بعد باستخدام روبوت على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية (ISS).

وهذا الإجراء الناجح الذي شهد قيام الجراحين بتقطيع الأربطة المطاطية كبديل للأنسجة البشرية، يمكن أن يمهد الطريق لعصر جديد من طب الفضاء الذي يسهل المهام الطويلة إلى المريخ وما بعده.

وكان لروبوت spaceMIRA الذي صنعه مهندسون في جامعة نبراسكا لينكولن في الولايات المتحدة، زمن وصول للإشارة يتراوح بين ثلثي إلى ثلاثة أرباع الثانية.
 


ويمكن للروبوت الجراحي الصغير والمرن، البالغ وزنه 0.9 كغ فقط، ويمكنه العمل في أوضاع الجراحة عن بعد المبرمجة مسبقا. وتظهر التجربة الناجحة في الفضاء قدرته على أن يصبح روبوتا جراحيا يسهل الوصول إليه وأقل تعقيدا للمجتمعات على الأرض التي تفتقر إلى الجراحين المتخصصين.

وقالت رائدة الفضاء في ناسا ياسمين مقبلي: "ستمكننا هذه العمليات الجراحية من القيام بهذه المهام الطويلة الأمد، بعيدا عن الأرض. لذا فهو تغيير حقيقي لقواعد اللعبة".

وأوضحت شركة Virtual Incision، وهي شركة خاصة تم إنشاؤها لتطوير الروبوت، إن SpaceMIRA هو حاليا جهاز الجراحة الروبوتية الوحيد الصغير بما يكفي ليكون مناسبا للمهام الفضائية.

وقام ستة جراحين من لينكولن بولاية نبراسكا بتوجيه الروبوت عن بعد لإجراء عمليات جراحية متعددة على الأنسجة. ولم تظهر الاختبارات فقط براعة الروبوت في محاكاة العمليات الجراحية باستخدام اليدين فحسب، بل أظهرت أيضا مرونته في التغلب على التأخير الزمني في التحكم به من الأرض.

وظلت وكالة ناسا تبحث وتستثمر في هذه التكنولوجيا منذ عقود على أمل أن تستخدمها يوما ما في مهمات الفضاء السحيق.

وكتبت الوكالة في تدوينة تشرح تفاصيل المهمة: "المهمات الفضائية الأطول تزيد من احتمالية احتياج أفراد الطاقم إلى إجراءات جراحية، سواء كانت غرزا بسيطة أو استئصال الزائدة الدودية في حالات الطوارئ. ويمكن لنتائج هذا الإنجاز أن تدعم تطوير الأنظمة الآلية لتنفيذ هذه الإجراءات".

وبعيدا عن المهام الفضائية طويلة الأمد، قالت شركة Virtual Incision إن الروبوت الخاص بها يمكن استخدامه لإجراء عمليات جراحية في أماكن نائية على الأرض، ما يوفر لأي غرفة عمليات خيار الوصول إلى الجراحين المتخصصين.

وأضاف جون مورفي، الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة: "على الرغم من أنه من المثير أن تكون لدينا التكنولوجيا الخاصة بنا في الفضاء، فإننا نتوقع أن يكون تأثير هذا البحث أكثر وضوحا على الأرض".

وأشار إلى أن استخدام miniRAS لديه القدرة على إحداث ثورة في الرعاية الصحية من خلال تمكين إجراء تدخلات منقذة للحياة من قبل المتخصصين الموجودين على بعد آلاف الأميال.

