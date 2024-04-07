Alsumaria Tv
السيد الصدر يلغي موكب عزاء "آل الصدر" (وثيقة)
محاكمة وزير كازاخستاني ضرب زوجته حتى الموت (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-04-07 | 09:40
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
محاكمة وزير كازاخستاني ضرب زوجته حتى الموت (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,438 مشاهدة

اثارت محاكمة وزير سابق في كازاخستان متهم بضرب زوجته حتى الموت، بعد مزاعم عن تعرضها للتعذيب المتواصل مدة 8 ساعات قبل وفاتها على اهتمام الرأي العام في البلاد.

وأظهرت لقطات صادمة لكاميرا مراقبة تم عرضها في قاعة المحكمة هذا الأسبوع، وزير الاقتصاد السابق، كوانديك بيشيمباييف، وهو يركل ويضرب بشكل متكرر امرأة شابة نحيلة ترتدي معطفا، ويسحبها من شعرها.
 


وطوال جلسة المحكمة، تحدث الوزير السابق عن حياته مع زوجته المجني عليها لمدة خمس ساعات تقريبا، لكنه لم يصل إلى واقعة القتل.

كما طلب من المحكمة تأجيل الجلسة، مبررا أنه "تعب من الكلام".

وخلال المحاكمة، ذكرت والدة سلطانات أن ابنتها تعرضت للضرب المبرح مدة 8 ساعات قبيل وفاتها.

وعثر على سلطانات، البالغة 31 عاما، متوفية في مطعم يملكه أحد أقارب زوجها في أستانا في 9 تشرين الثاني من العام الماضي.

وبحسب التقرير الطبي الشرعي، فإن سلطانات توفيت متأثرة بإصابة في الدماغ، وتبين أن إحدى عظام أنفها مكسورة، كما كانت هناك كدمات متعددة على وجهها ورأسها وذراعيها ويديها.

ويواجه بيشيمباييف (43 عاما) اتهامات بالتعذيب والقتل باستخدام العنف الشديد ويواجه عقوبة السجن لمدة تصل إلى 20 عاما.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
