تأهبوا من 11 إلى 13 أبريل.. تحذير "غريب" من عالم الزلازل الهولندي

منوعات

2024-04-10 | 12:02
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
تأهبوا من 11 إلى 13 أبريل.. تحذير &quot;غريب&quot; من عالم الزلازل الهولندي
2,229 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – منوعات

اعتاد الجميع على سماع تحذيرات وتوقعات خاصة بـ الزلازل والهزات الأرضية من عالم الفلك الهولندي فرانك هوغربيتس وهو الأمر الذي جعل الكثيرين يطلقون عليه لقب خبير الزلازل نظرًا لتحقق العديد من نبوءاته حول العالم.

لكن هذه المرة، خرج هوغربيتس على العالم بتغريدة عبر حسابه على موقع إكس (تويتر سابقًا) يحذر فيها من شيء غريب آخر وهو إصابة الحساسين بطنين أو رنين قوي في الأذن.

التأثير الكهرومغناطيسي ومرضى الحساسية
وأرجع عالم الفلك الهولندي هذا الأمر إلى أن التأثير الكهرومغناطيسي في الوقت الحالي قوي ويؤثر على القشرة الأرضية والغلاف الجوي.

وقال هوغربيتس في تغريدته التي نشرها اليوم الأربعاء بأول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك إن هذه هي هندسة الكواكب الحالية " فالتأثير الكهرومغناطيسي في الوقت الحالي قوي ويؤثر على القشرة الأرضية والغلاف الجوي".

وأوضح أنه هذا التأثير قد يتسبب في إحداث طنين أو رنين قوي في الأذن لدى الأشخاص الذي وصفهم بالـ"الحساسين" رافقًا آخر نشرة فلكية له على حسابه وحساب الهيئة الفلكية التي يرأسها وهي SSGEOS بالتغريدة والتي أفاد فيها أن اقترانات الكواكب خلال أيام عيد الفطر المبارك (9 و 10 و11 إبريل) وتشمل 4 اقترانات كوكبية ستكون أمرًا بالغ الأهمية حسب تعبيره.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
برجك للسنة الجديدة

