Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبير قانوني بشأن حقل القيارة: الشركة الأنغولية ليست مستوفية لواجباتها
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

احدثت فوضى وتتسببت بإصابات بلندن.. خيول فارة من معسكر للجيش (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-04-24 | 08:08
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
احدثت فوضى وتتسببت بإصابات بلندن.. خيول فارة من معسكر للجيش (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,159 مشاهدة

شوهدت خيول تابعة للجيش البريطاني، هربت صباح اليوم الأربعاء، وهي تركض في وسط لندن، وتسببت بإصابة أربعة أشخاص على الأقل بجروح، إذ أحدثت بلبلة واصطدمت بمركبات وسط ذهول المارة، قبل أن تنجح السلطات في السيطرة عليها.

وأظهرت صور تداولها مستخدمو شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي حصانين يحمل كل منهما سرجاً ولجاماً، أحدهما أبيض ومضرّج بالدماء والآخر أسود، يركضان بسرعة كبيرة على إحدى الجادات، ويتجاوزان دراجة نارية، ويبدوان للحظة يصطدمان بسيارة أجرة بعد تجاوزهما إشارة المرور الحمراء.
 


وأعلن ناطق باسم الجيش البريطاني أن "عدداً من خيول الجيش هربت خلال تدريب روتيني صباح اليوم".

وأوضح أن "كل الخيول.. أعيدت إلى المعسكر"، مشيراً إلى "إصابة عدد من الموظفين والخيول"، وأضاف أن الكل "يتلقى العلاج الطبي المناسب".

وأفادت هيئات الإسعاف بأنها تدخلت في الثامنة صباحاً لمساعدة شخص سقط من على حصان بالقرب من قصر باكنغهام، وهي المنطقة التي تقع فيها إسطبلات عدد من الأفواج العسكرية الفخرية، ومن المألوف أن تُشاهَد فيها دوريات للخيّالة.

وفي المجمل، هرعت سيارات الإسعاف إلى ثلاثة مواقع مختلفة ونقل أربعة أشخاص إلى المستشفيات.

وأفادت وسائل الإعلام البريطانية بأن خمسة أحصنة شوهدت طليقة في الشوارع، ونقلت عن شهود أن زجاج حافلة وسيارة أجرة تحطّم.
 


وروى سائق تاكسي يُدعى روبي لمحطة "بي. بي. سي" قائلاً: "نظرت في المرآة الخلفية ورأيت (الخيول) تصل إلى خلفي مباشرة، وفي تلك اللحظة كنت أنقل راكبين جالسين في المقعد الخلفي، لذلك كنت قلقاً عليهما". وأضاف "لحسن الحظ أن الأحصنة اتجهت إلى وسط الطريق ومَضت، لكنها كانت تركض بسرعة".

وأوضحت شرطة لندن أنها قبضت وسيطرت على اثنين منها في حي لايمهاوس على بعد نحو ثمانية كيلومترات إلى الشرق من قصر باكنغهام.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
حضانة الاطفال في قانون الاحوال الشخصية - حلقة ١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-04-24
Play
حضانة الاطفال في قانون الاحوال الشخصية - حلقة ١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-04-24
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 24-04-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-04-24
Play
العراق في دقيقة 24-04-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-04-24
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
24-4-2024 اسأل الكادر | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
24-4-2024 اسأل الكادر | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-24
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التغذية الصحيحة وتأثيرها على نمو وتطور الدماغ - حلقة ٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
التغذية الصحيحة وتأثيرها على نمو وتطور الدماغ - حلقة ٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-24
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة ابو دشير بغداد - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
منطقة ابو دشير بغداد - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-04-24
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 8 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
الحلقة 8 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-23
عشرين
Play
عشرين
البيت السني .. أردوغان يردم الخلاف ويرسم خارطة الاصطفاف - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
البيت السني .. أردوغان يردم الخلاف ويرسم خارطة الاصطفاف - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2024-04-23
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
ناعور مال هموم 23-4-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
ناعور مال هموم 23-4-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-04-23
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٣ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-23
Play
نشرة ٢٣ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
أيهما أصعب المرض الجسدي أو التعب النفس؟ 23-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-23
Play
أيهما أصعب المرض الجسدي أو التعب النفس؟ 23-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-23
الأكثر مشاهدة
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
حضانة الاطفال في قانون الاحوال الشخصية - حلقة ١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-04-24
Play
حضانة الاطفال في قانون الاحوال الشخصية - حلقة ١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-04-24
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 24-04-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-04-24
Play
العراق في دقيقة 24-04-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-04-24
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
24-4-2024 اسأل الكادر | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
24-4-2024 اسأل الكادر | 2024
07:00 | 2024-04-24
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التغذية الصحيحة وتأثيرها على نمو وتطور الدماغ - حلقة ٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
التغذية الصحيحة وتأثيرها على نمو وتطور الدماغ - حلقة ٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-04-24
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة ابو دشير بغداد - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-04-24
Play
منطقة ابو دشير بغداد - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-04-24
لعينيك
Play
لعينيك
الحلقة 8 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
الحلقة 8 | 2024
18:00 | 2024-04-23
عشرين
Play
عشرين
البيت السني .. أردوغان يردم الخلاف ويرسم خارطة الاصطفاف - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
البيت السني .. أردوغان يردم الخلاف ويرسم خارطة الاصطفاف - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2024-04-23
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
ناعور مال هموم 23-4-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-04-23
Play
ناعور مال هموم 23-4-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-04-23
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٣ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-23
Play
نشرة ٢٣ نيسان ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-04-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
أيهما أصعب المرض الجسدي أو التعب النفس؟ 23-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-23
Play
أيهما أصعب المرض الجسدي أو التعب النفس؟ 23-4-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-04-23
قرار غير مدروس
قرار غير مدروس
قرار صائب
قرار صائب
القرار تحت الاختبار
القرار تحت الاختبار
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.