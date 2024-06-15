Alsumaria Tv
معلقين رأسا على عقب بارتفاع 30 مترا.. حادث مرعب بمدينة العاب (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-06-15 | 09:29
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
معلقين رأسا على عقب بارتفاع 30 مترا.. حادث مرعب بمدينة العاب (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
6,971 مشاهدة

تمكن رجال الإنقاذ من إنزال 28 شخصا كانوا عالقين رأسا على عقب على ارتفاع يزيد على 30 مترا، في لعبة بولاية أوريغون الأميركية.

وذكرت حديقة أوكس الترفيهية في بورتلاند في بيان نشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، أن شخصا يعاني حالة طبية سابقة نقل إلى المستشفى كإجراء احترازي بعد توقف لعبة "أتومز فير".

وقال شاهد العيان كريس رايان إنه وزوجته كانا على وشك ركوب اللعبة، عندما لاحظا أنها عالقة.
 


وأضاف أنه سمع الناس يقولون: "يا إلهي، لقد انقلبوا رأسا على عقب"، وسمع بعد ذلك عبر مكبر الصوت أن الحديقة مغلقة، وأن الزوار يجب أن يخلوا المكان.

وتعمل لعبة "أتومز فير" مثل البندول، مع القدرة على تأرجح الركاب رأسا على عقب.

وقالت إدارة الإطفاء والإنقاذ في بورتلاند على "إكس"، إن رجال الإطفاء عملوا مع المهندسين في الحديقة، التي افتتحت عام 1905، لإنزال اللعبة يدويا، لكن الطواقم كانت تستعد لإجراء عملية إنقاذ بالحبال إذا لزم الأمر.

وعندما توقفت اللعبة، اتصل موظفو الحديقة على الفور بخدمات الطوارئ، التي وصلت بعد حوالي 25 دقيقة.

وأوضحت الحديقة في بيان أن عمال الصيانة تمكنوا من إعادة اللعبة إلى موضع التفريغ بعد دقائق، مضيفة أنها تعمل منذ عام 2021 ولم تشهد أي حوادث سابقة.

وقالت إنها ستعمل مع الشركة المصنعة ومفتشي الولاية لتحديد سبب توقف اللعبة، التي ستظل مغلقة حتى إشعار آخر.

وأوضح البيان: "نعرب عن تقديرنا العميق لموظفينا لاتخاذ إجراءات سريعة، مما أدى إلى نتيجة إيجابية اليوم، كما نشكر بقية ضيوف الحديقة الذين اتبعوا التوجيهات بسرعة لإخلاء المكان لإفساح المجال للمستجيبين للطوارئ للتعامل مع الموقف".

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
