معلقين رأسا على عقب بارتفاع 30 مترا.. حادث مرعب بمدينة العاب (فيديو)

BREAKING | Ride malfunction at Oaks Amusement Park leaves guests hanging upside down in Portland Oregon
Officials have evacuated the amusement park
The ride is at Oaks Amusement Park and is called "AtmosFEAR" and left 30 riders stranded for about 25 minutes
Emergency… pic.twitter.com/6RYB9xIuxl
— Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 14, 2024
