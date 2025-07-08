بعد الصفعة.. ماكرون يتعرض للأحراج مجدداً بسبب السيدة الأولى (فيديو)

🇫🇷French President emmanuel macron was awkwardly ignored by his wife Brigitte during their UK visit. As they got off the plane in West London, he offered his hand, but she chose to use the handrail instead. He dropped his hand and greeted the Princess of Wales with an air kiss.… pic.twitter.com/f4P2H7bD2T
— 凤凰欧洲 PhoenixCNE News (@PhoenixCNE_News) July 8, 2025
