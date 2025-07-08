Alsumaria Tv
بعد الصفعة.. ماكرون يتعرض للأحراج مجدداً بسبب السيدة الأولى (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-07-08 | 09:55
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
بعد الصفعة.. ماكرون يتعرض للأحراج مجدداً بسبب السيدة الأولى (فيديو)
101 شوهد

أثارت بريجيت ماكرون سيدة فرنسا الأولى الجدل مجددا برفضها قبول يد زوجها الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون أثناء نزولهما من الطائرة الرئاسية لدى وصولهما إلى بريطانيا في زيارة رسمية.

وأظهرت المشاهد التي بثها تلفزيون "فرانس 24" الرئيس الفرنسي يخرج أولًا من الطائرة، ثم يمد يده لمساعدة زوجته إلا أنها تجاهلته تمامًا ما دفع ماكرون لسحب يده بسرعة والالتفات لتحية الأمير ويليام وزوجته كيت ميدلتون الذين كانا في استقبالهما.
وتناقل النشطاء الحادثة بتعليق تحت عنوان بريجيت تحرج الرئيس الفرنسي مجددا.
وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تلفت فيها تصرفات بريجيت الأنظار، ففي مايو الماضي، أثناء زيارة الزوجين إلى فيتنام، التقطت الكاميرات لحظة "صفعة" غريبة وجهتها السيدة الأولى لوجه الرئيس ماكرون أثناء نزولهما من الطائرة. حينها، حاول القصر الرئاسي الفرنسي التعتيم على الحادثة، واصفًا إياها بـ"المزحة العائلية"، بينما رجح مراقبون أن تكون مشادة كلامية تحولت لموقف محرج.
 
ادناه الفيديو:
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
اخترنا لك
وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي يدعو لإلغاء المفاوضات مع حماس
10:27 | 2025-07-08
بريطانيا تتوعد إسرائيل بإجراءات إضافية إذا استمرت الإبادة في غزة
10:09 | 2025-07-08
"إسرائيل" تعلن اغتيال "عضو بارز" في حماس بلبنان
09:27 | 2025-07-08
محتال يتقمص شخصية وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ويتواصل مع مسؤولين أمريكيين وأجانب
09:06 | 2025-07-08
قائد الجيش الإيراني: إيران ردت بكل قوتها ضد غطرسة أمريكا وإسرائيل
09:00 | 2025-07-08
سوريا تناشد الاتحاد الأوروبي لمساعدتها في إخماد حرائق الغابات
08:55 | 2025-07-08

