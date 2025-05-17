هل انتهت المنافسة مع رونالدو؟.. ميسي يرد (فيديو)

8️⃣🌕 for Messi & 5️⃣🌕 for Ronaldo.



Messi reflects on his immense rivalry with Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or. Between 2008 and 2023, they won the trophy 13 times! What is your favourite memory of the battle between the two most successful Ballon d'Or winners?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9CVkK1pqwn