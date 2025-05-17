Alsumaria Tv
مبادرة جديدة لوقف إطلاق النار في غزة
هل انتهت المنافسة مع رونالدو؟.. ميسي يرد (فيديو)

رياضة

2025-05-17 | 11:33
هل انتهت المنافسة مع رونالدو؟.. ميسي يرد (فيديو)
358 شوهد

تحدث الأسطورة الأرجنتينية ليونيل ميسي عن تنافسه الشرس مع نظيره البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو على جائزة الكرة الذهبية.

ليونيل ميسي وكريستيانو رونالدو تقاسما عرش كرة القدم لسنوات طويلة خلال فترة تواجدهما في أوروبا، قبل أن يرحل الأول إلى إنتر ميامي الأمريكي والأخير صوب النصر السعودي

وخلال الفترة بين عامي 2008 و2023، فاز ميسي ورونالدو بجائزة الكرة الذهبية التي تُمنح لأفضل لاعب في العالم 13 مرة، حيث يعد النجم الأرجنتيني الأكثر فوزاً بها بـ8 مرات، بينما حققها "الدون" 5 مرات.

وفي مقابلة مع مجلة "فرانس فوتبول" التي تقدم الجائزة، سُئل ميسي عن ما إذا كانت المنافسة بينهما قد انتهت، ليرد: "لا، لقد كانت منافسة مذهلة من الناحية الرياضية، أعتقد أننا كنا نستفيد من بعض برفع المستوى بهذه المنافسة لأننا كنا متنافسين عظماء".

وأضاف: "هو (كريستيانو) كان أيضاً يريد دائماً الفوز بكل شيء طوال الوقت، لقد كان عهداً ذهبياً لنا ولكل مشجع كرة القدم".
وأكمل: "نستحق سوياً الكثير من الإنصاف بسبب البقاء على القمة طوال تلك الفترة، لأنه كما يقولون، من السهل الوصول إلى القمة لكن من الصعب البقاء فيها".

وأنهى صاحب الـ37 عاماً تصريحاته قائلاً: "لقد كنا في القمة لمدة 10 إلى 15 عاماً، وكان ذلك أمراً مذهلاً وسيظل ذكرى عظيمة للجميع".

يذكر أن ميسي فاز بالكرة الذهبية أعوام 2009، 2010، 2011، 2012، 2015، 2019، 2021 و2023، بينما فاز بها رونالدو في أعوام 2008، 2013، 2014، 2016 و2017).
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةْX

ميسي

رونالدو

المنافسة

