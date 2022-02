"مشان الله لا تضربوني".. فيديو مروّع لطفل يتعرض لتعذيب وحشي في سوريا

Today, Thursday, February 3, a kidnapping gang in Daraa governorate published a video showing people flogging the child “Fawaz Muhammad al-Qatifan” (6 years old) to put pressure on his family in Abtaa town in Daraa countryside, by paying the ⬇️⬇️#أنقذوا_الطفل_فواز_القطيفان pic.twitter.com/CTfOicFSHZ