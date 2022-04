الصين.. الجائحة تجبر المواطنين على تسليم منازلهم وتهدد صناعة السيارات (فيديو)

@jenniferatntd: '“The police are hitting us!” Woman in #Shanghai crying and shouting. Looks the police are arresting people who broke the #lockdown barricades. #上海 這樣的瘋狂還要持續多久?#CCPChina #CCPVirus ' pic.twitter.com/p090F5Aydg, see more https://t.co/jH18fZRMTp