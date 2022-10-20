Alsumaria TV
إطلاق وجبة سلف جديدة للموظفين والعقود ومنتسبي القوات الأمنية
تبعد عن الأرض 7 آلاف سنة ضوئية.. جيمس ويب يرصد "أعمدة الخلق" (صور)

منوعات

2022-10-20 | 02:57
تبعد عن الأرض 7 آلاف سنة ضوئية.. جيمس ويب يرصد &quot;أعمدة الخلق&quot; (صور)
918 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – منوعات
تمكن مرصد "جيمس ويب" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأميركية "ناسا" من التقاط صور جديدة لما يعرف بـ"أعمدة الخلق"، التي هي عبارة عن سحب من الغاز والغبار والنجوم.

وكشفت الصور أعمدة من الغاز والغبار المحاطة بعدد لا يحصى من النجوم المتلألئة.
 
وكانت أول مرة ترصد فيها هذه الظاهرة الكونية في عام 1995، ثم في عام 2014، وكان ذلك عن طريق التلسكوب "هابل"، لكن الصور الجديدة تعد أكثر عرض تفصيلي لهذه الظاهرة المدهشة.
 
وكان مرصد "هابل" تمكن في عام 2014 من تصوير النجوم مشعة بلون أحمر زاه، لكن كاميرا "جيمس ويب" كانت أكثر تطورا، فتمكنت من رؤية الوميض المتوهج كما هو الفضاء.
 
وبفضل المرصد الجديد، لم تعد "أعمدة الخلق" السميكة والمغبرة ذات اللون البني معتمة كما في الماضي.
 
وتبتعد "أعمدة الخلق" عن الأرض 7 آلاف سنة ضوئية.
 
وستساعد هذه الصورة الفلكيين في الوصول إلى تعداد أكثر دقة بالنسبة إلى النجوم المكتشفة حديثا، بالإضافة إلى كميات الغاز والغبار في المنطقة.
 
ويعود ذلك لأن الغاز والغبار في هذه المنطقة تُشاهد متكتلة مع بعضها البعض، كما يمكن مشاهدة مجموعات من النجوم مغطاة بالغبار بشكل واضح.
 
وقال فريق مرصد "جيمس ويب" بفخر إن الصور الجديدة ستساعدهم في معرفة كيفية تشكل النجوم، بحسب صحيفة "يلي ميل" البريطانية.
 
واستعان الفريق بكاميرا من الأشعة تحت الحمراء، القادرة على اكتشاف الضوء من أقدم النجوم والمجرات
 
واعتمد التلسكوب على نطاق واسع من الأشعة تحت الحمراء لرؤية الزمن الماضي، وتم ذلك عن طريق تحليل الزمن الذي استغرقه الضوء للسفر عبر الفضاء.
 
ورصد "جيمس ويب" خطوطا متموجة على حافة بعض الأعمدة، حيث هناك نجوم قيد التشكل في داخل الغبار والغاز.
 
تعد "أعمدة الخلق" من مشاهد النجوم الأكثر شهرة والتي تم تصنيفها كأفضل صور التقطها تلسكوب هابل الفضائي.


