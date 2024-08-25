Alsumaria Tv
مصرع 13 شخصا جراء فيضانات مفاجئة في إندونيسيا (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-08-25 | 08:14
مصرع 13 شخصا جراء فيضانات مفاجئة في إندونيسيا (فيديو)
أكد مسؤولون، اليوم الأحد، بأن أمطارا غزيرة تسببت في حدوث فيضانات مفاجئة في جزيرة ترناتي شرقي إندونيسيا، ما أدى إلى جرف مناطق سكنية ومصرع 13 شخصا.

وتسببت الفيضانات في قطع طريق رئيسي، ومنع الوصول إلى قرية روا بمقاطعة مالوكو الشمالية، وهي المنطقة الأكثر تضررا، ودفنت عشرات المنازل والمباني تحت أكوام من الطين.

وعملت فرق البحث والإنقاذ مع سكان محليين لانتشال جثث، والبحث عن مفقودين.
 


وقالت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية والمناخ والجيوفيزياء في البلاد، إن "هطول أمطار غزيرة لا يزال ممكنا في مدينة تيرنيت بمقاطعة مالوكو والمناطق المحيطة بها خلال الأيام المقبلة".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

إندونيسيا

فيضانات

