Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
أبرزهم يامال.. 9 مرشحين على جائزة أفضل لاعب شاب
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية في أمريكا (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-09-04 | 12:40
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية في أمريكا (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
404 مشاهدة

افادت وسائل إعلام أميركية، اليوم الأربعاء، بأن إطلاق نار وقع في مدرسة ثانوية في شمال شرق ولاية جورجيا الأميركية أدى إلى وقوع إصابات وتمّ نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى.

وقال متحدث باسم مقاطعة بارو كاونتي التعليمية لصحيفة "ذا بوست" إنه تم الإبلاغ عن حادث إطلاق نار في مدرسة أبالاتشي الثانوية في ويندر".

وأضاف: "قامت قوات إنفاذ القانون بتأمين مكان الحادث وتم إطلاق سراح الطلاب في حوالي الساعة 11:30 صباحًا".
 


بدورها، ذكرت قناة FOX5 أن "العشرات من سيارات الشرطة احتشدت خارج المدرسة الثانوية بينما كان الضباط ينظمون خروج الطلاب في منطقة الملعب الرياضي".

وأشارت إلى أن "شخصين على الأقل تم تحميلهما في مروحيات طبية وإجلاؤهما من مكان الحادث".

من جانبه، قال حاكم ولاية جورجيا براين كيمب: "لقد وجهت جميع موارد الولاية المتاحة للاستجابة للحادث الذي وقع في مدرسة أبالاتشي الثانوية، وأحث الجميع على الانضمام إلى عائلتي في الصلاة من أجل سلامة الطلاب، سواء في مقاطعة بارو أو في جميع أنحاء الولاية".

وتابع: "سنواصل العمل مع الشركاء المحليين وشركاء الولاية والشركاء الفيدراليين بينما نجمع المعلومات ونواصل الاستجابة لهذا الموقف".

وقد أكد مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في أتلانتا أنه على علم بالوضع وأنه يدعم سلطات إنفاذ القانون.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

امريكا

اطلاق نار في ثانوية

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-04
Play
نشرة ٤ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
04-09-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-09-04
Play
04-09-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-09-04
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
أهمية اللياقة البدنية في حياتنا اليومية - حلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-04
Play
أهمية اللياقة البدنية في حياتنا اليومية - حلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-04
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد تظاهرة المتقاعدين - الحلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-04
Play
بغداد تظاهرة المتقاعدين - الحلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-04
عشرين
Play
عشرين
النائب المستقل ياسر الحسيني - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
النائب المستقل ياسر الحسيني - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-09-03
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
تكسير الأغاني 3-9-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
تكسير الأغاني 3-9-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-09-03
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
سباق مع نون 3-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
سباق مع نون 3-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-03
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
المادة الأخلاقية 3-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-03
Play
المادة الأخلاقية 3-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-03
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - فقرة أغنيتك وين؟ 3-9-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-09-03
Play
الأبراج - فقرة أغنيتك وين؟ 3-9-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-09-03
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
تزوجت وهي على ذمة زوجها! - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-09-02
Play
تزوجت وهي على ذمة زوجها! - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-09-02
الأكثر مشاهدة
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-04
Play
نشرة ٤ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
04-09-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-09-04
Play
04-09-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-09-04
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
أهمية اللياقة البدنية في حياتنا اليومية - حلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-04
Play
أهمية اللياقة البدنية في حياتنا اليومية - حلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-04
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد تظاهرة المتقاعدين - الحلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-04
Play
بغداد تظاهرة المتقاعدين - الحلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-04
عشرين
Play
عشرين
النائب المستقل ياسر الحسيني - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
النائب المستقل ياسر الحسيني - الحلقة ٣٤ | الموسم 3
16:00 | 2024-09-03
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
تكسير الأغاني 3-9-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
تكسير الأغاني 3-9-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-09-03
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
سباق مع نون 3-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-03
Play
سباق مع نون 3-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-03
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
المادة الأخلاقية 3-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-03
Play
المادة الأخلاقية 3-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-03
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - فقرة أغنيتك وين؟ 3-9-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-09-03
Play
الأبراج - فقرة أغنيتك وين؟ 3-9-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-09-03
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
تزوجت وهي على ذمة زوجها! - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-09-02
Play
تزوجت وهي على ذمة زوجها! - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-09-02
اخترنا لك
خلاف على الميراث يستدعي نبش قبور
14:32 | 2024-09-04
قبل موعده بـ3 اشهر.. الكريسماس يأتي مبكرا في هذه الدولة
14:26 | 2024-09-04
واشنطن تفرض عقوبات على RT ورئيسة تحريرها
14:11 | 2024-09-04
صباح يوم الزفاف.. زوج يفصل رأس زوجته عن جسدها بسبب الغيرة
14:01 | 2024-09-04
حادث مأساوي في البحر.. 21 مفقودا أغلبهم من سوريا
13:03 | 2024-09-04
مخبئة في شحنة موز.. ضبط كمية ضخمة من المخدرات في دولة مجاورة (فيديو)
11:22 | 2024-09-04
عدم توفر سيولة كافية
عدم توفر سيولة كافية
التدقيق بالقوائم
التدقيق بالقوائم
لا أعلم
لا أعلم
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.