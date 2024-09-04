إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية في أمريكا (فيديو)

❗️💥🇺🇲 - Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, was placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. State police responded to the incident, treating patients for gunshot wounds.
Students were evacuated to the football stadium, and at least one person was airlifted… pic.twitter.com/R6nd7FRa8Q
September 4, 2024
