بعد السفارة الأمريكية في لندن.. إخلاء مطار بريطاني بسبب "طرد مشبوه" (فيديو)

🔴 Gatwick has been evacuated just hours after a “suspicious package” was found outside the US embassy pic.twitter.com/J0gPCwdXp0
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 22, 2024
Blankets and water bottles being distributed to the public. Happening now at Gatwick airport south terminal. 🇬🇧✈️ #London pic.twitter.com/jTxvAuJfhs
— Marco Pajo (@ISawMarcoPolo) November 22, 2024
🚨BREAKING
Gatwick Airport Evacuation!
Gatwick Airport's South Terminal has been evacuated due to an ongoing security incident. The airport has announced that passenger and staff safety is the top priority as investigations continue, so the Gatwick Express trains are not… pic.twitter.com/jqWdjV284G
— John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 22, 2024
