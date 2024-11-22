Alsumaria Tv
بعد السفارة الأمريكية في لندن.. إخلاء مطار بريطاني بسبب "طرد مشبوه" (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-11-22 | 08:16
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
بعد السفارة الأمريكية في لندن.. إخلاء مطار بريطاني بسبب &quot;طرد مشبوه&quot; (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,569 مشاهدة

قيم خبراء المتفجرات جسم مشبوه تم العثور عليه في الأمتعة في مطار غاتويك البريطاني، اليوم الجمعة، بعد ساعات من العثور على "طرد مشبوه" خارج السفارة الأمريكية في العاصمة لندن.

ونفذت شرطة العاصمة "تفجيرا متحكما" باستخدام الروبوتات في وسط لندن في حادث منفصل صباح الجمعة.

وبعد ساعات، أعلن مطار غاتويك أنه أغلق جزءا من صالته الجنوبية، الأمر الذي من المرجح أن يترك آلاف الركاب عالقين.

وصرح متحدث باسم شرطة ساسكس قائلا: "تم استدعاء الشرطة إلى المبنى الجنوبي في مطار غاتويك الساعة 8:20 صباحا يوم الجمعة بعد اكتشاف عنصر يشتبه في أنه محظور داخل أمتعة.
 


لضمان سلامة الجمهور والعاملين ومستخدمي المطار الآخرين، تم فرض طوق أمني أثناء التعامل مع الموقف".

وأضاف: "كإجراء احترازي، يتم نشر فريق مختص بالتخلص من الذخائر المتفجرة (EOD) إلى المطار. هذا الأمر يسبب اضطرابات كبيرة، وتم إغلاق بعض الطرق المحيطة بالمبنى الجنوبي. ننصح الجمهور بتجنب المنطقة إذا أمكن ذلك".
 


كما تم تعليق خدمات القطارات في المحطة أيضا. وقال متحدث باسم خدمة الاستعلامات الوطنية للسكك الحديدية: "تتعامل الشرطة مع حادث في مطار غاتويك. يتم حاليا إخلاء المحطة والمطار".

وأوضح أن "القطارات يمكنها المرور عبر المحطة والمنطقة ولكنها لن تتوقف في مطار غاتويك في الوقت الحالي. يُرجى تجنب السفر إلى المحطة أثناء استمرار هذا الحادث. من المتوقع أن يستمر ذلك حتى حوالي الساعة 2 ظهرا".
 


وانتشر فيديو لقيام عمال المطار بتوزيع البطانيات وزجاجات المياه على الركاب في الصالة الجنوبية لمطار غاتويك.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

بريطانيا

اغلاق مطار

