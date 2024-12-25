Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
مسيّرة "إسرائيلية" تقصف نازحين جنوبي غزة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

لحظات مرعبة.. تحطم طائرة ركاب أذرية في مدينة أكتاو الكازاخستانية (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-12-25 | 02:29
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
لحظات مرعبة.. تحطم طائرة ركاب أذرية في مدينة أكتاو الكازاخستانية (فيديو)
3,434 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

تحطمت اليوم الأربعاء طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الأذربيجانية (Azerbaijan Airlines) في مدينة أكتاو غربي كازاخستان، وفقا لوسائل الإعلام.

 
ونقلت رويترز عن الخطوط الجوية الأذربيجانية أن "72 شخصا كانوا على متن طائرة ركاب تحطمت في كازاخستان".

كما نقلت رويترز عن السلطات الكازاخستانية نجاة 6 أشخاص إثر تحطم طائرة ركاب أذربيجانية قرب مدينة أكتاو.
 
 
 
.
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

سقوط

طائرة

اذربيجان

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد شارع الجمهورية - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-25
Play
بغداد شارع الجمهورية - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
24-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-24
Play
24-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-24
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٤ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-12-24
Play
نشرة ٢٤ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-12-24
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
ما وراء الكاميرا.. حكايات المصور عن أجمل لقطاته - حلقة ١٨٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-24
Play
ما وراء الكاميرا.. حكايات المصور عن أجمل لقطاته - حلقة ١٨٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-24
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
Play
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
سرقة حقائب النساء في ذي قار - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2024-12-22
Play
سرقة حقائب النساء في ذي قار - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2024-12-22
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد شارع الجمهورية - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-25
Play
بغداد شارع الجمهورية - الحلقة ١٨١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
24-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-24
Play
24-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-24
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٤ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-12-24
Play
نشرة ٢٤ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-12-24
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
ما وراء الكاميرا.. حكايات المصور عن أجمل لقطاته - حلقة ١٨٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-24
Play
ما وراء الكاميرا.. حكايات المصور عن أجمل لقطاته - حلقة ١٨٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-24
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
Play
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
سرقة حقائب النساء في ذي قار - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2024-12-22
Play
سرقة حقائب النساء في ذي قار - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2024-12-22
اخترنا لك
ركاب يخرجون من الموت بعد تحطم الطائرة الأذرية في كازخستان (فيديو)
03:43 | 2024-12-25
تل أبيب "قلقة".. اعلام إسرائيلي ينتقد "الحماس الأمريكي المفرط" تجاه الجولاني
01:41 | 2024-12-25
مسيّرة "إسرائيلية" تقصف نازحين جنوبي غزة
16:21 | 2024-12-24
انهيار مبنى بعد حريق ضخم في لبنان (فيديو)
15:10 | 2024-12-24
ترامب يكشف عن سعيه "بقوة" لتطبيق عقوبة الإعدام
13:10 | 2024-12-24
"باركر" يحقق اقترابا قياسيا من الشمس
12:42 | 2024-12-24
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.