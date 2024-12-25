لحظات مرعبة.. تحطم طائرة ركاب أذرية في مدينة أكتاو الكازاخستانية (فيديو)

Kazakh media reports that the plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed at Aktau airport.
Before that, the plane made several circles over the airport. pic.twitter.com/rbcxjejFxR
25 people were survived.
An AZAL passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny headed to Kazakhstan for an emergency landing and crashed in Aktau.
25 people were taken to hospitals after the plane crash in Aktau,RIA Novosti was told by the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry#Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/oL5Pk6WKfk
