حريق ضخم قرب لوس أنجلوس يجبر عشرات الآلاف على إخلاء منازلهم

Photographer @WallySkalij captures the fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Read all the latest coverage here: https://t.co/PDf8LS63Cp pic.twitter.com/aDFapni9VT
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 8, 2025
Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.
Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/vS8cRoZrCn
— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 8, 2025
