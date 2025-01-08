Alsumaria Tv
حريق ضخم قرب لوس أنجلوس يجبر عشرات الآلاف على إخلاء منازلهم

دوليات

2025-01-08
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
حريق ضخم قرب لوس أنجلوس يجبر عشرات الآلاف على إخلاء منازلهم
895 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أجبر حريق هائل اندلع قرب مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية آلاف السكان على إخلاء منازلهم الواقعة في التلال المطلّة على المدينة الأميركية الكبيرة، بحسب ما أعلنت السلطات التي حذّرت من أنّ النيران تنتشر بقوة بسبب رياح عاتية.

واندلع الحريق ظهر الثلاثاء في حيّ باسيفيك باليساديس أسفل جبال سانتا مونيكا شمال غرب المدينة والذي يعجّ بفيلات يبلغ سعر كل منها ملايين الدولارات. وأتت النيران في غضون ساعات على ما يقرب من 1200 هكتار.



وقال حاكم ولاية كاليفورنيا غافين نيوسوم خلال مؤتمر صحافي مساء الثلاثاء، إنّ السلطات أحصت "العديد من المباني التي دمّرت بالفعل" من جراء الحريق. وأوضحت السلطات أنّها أصدرت أوامر لحوالي 30 ألف شخص لإخلاء مساكنهم بسبب خطر النيران. ولم يسجّل وقوع إصابات حتى الآن.

وقال أحد سكّان الحي لقناة «كي تي إل إيه» التلفزيونية المحليّة "لم أعتقد قطّ أنّ الرياح يمكن أن يكون لها مثل هكذا تأثير على النار".

وأضاف أنّه رأى "ألسنة لهب ترتفع لمسافة 100 متر" في الهواء.

وتم إخلاء العديد من السكان في حالة ذعر بعد أن لم يتمكّنوا من أن يأخذوا معهم سوى عدد ضئيل من متعلقاتهم وحيواناتهم الأليفة.



ووجد كثيرون آخرون أنفسهم عالقين في ازدحام مروري خانق. ومن هؤلاء كيلسي ترينور التي قالت "لم يكن هناك أيّ مكان يذهبون إليه. لقد ترك الناس سياراتهم وهربوا سيرا".

وأضافت "كان الجميع يطلقون أبواقهم، وكانت النيران تحيط بنا من كل اتجاه، من اليمين واليسار .. كان الأمر مرعبا".

وتسبّب الحريق بسحابة ضخمة من الدخان أمكن رؤيتها من أي مكان في المدينة الكبيرة. واندلع الحريق في أسوأ وقت بالنسبة لمدينة لوس أنجلوس التي تشهد رياحا عاتية.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

حريق

لوس انجلوس

اطفاء

أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية.. بوابة لاختراق الخصوصية - حلقة ١٩٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-08
Play
تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية.. بوابة لاختراق الخصوصية - حلقة ١٩٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-08
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد الشعلة - الحلقة ١٩١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-08
Play
بغداد الشعلة - الحلقة ١٩١ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-08
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
سوق الجمعة...سوق شعبي تقليدي! - حلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2025-01-07
Play
سوق الجمعة...سوق شعبي تقليدي! - حلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2025-01-07
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الغاز يقطع شريان الكهرباء - حلقة ٥٩ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-07
Play
الغاز يقطع شريان الكهرباء - حلقة ٥٩ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-07
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-07
Play
نشرة ٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-07
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
07-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-07
Play
07-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-07
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
أيهما أحسن الصديق الغريب او الصديق القريب؟ 7-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-07
Play
أيهما أحسن الصديق الغريب او الصديق القريب؟ 7-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-07
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
من يتحمل مسؤولية الأخطاء الطبية؟ - الحلقة ٣٨ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2025-01-06
Play
من يتحمل مسؤولية الأخطاء الطبية؟ - الحلقة ٣٨ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2025-01-06
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
فاجعة المدينة ٨ اطفال - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2025-01-05
Play
فاجعة المدينة ٨ اطفال - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 7
15:30 | 2025-01-05
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
موضوع لكل مستمع 5-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-05
Play
موضوع لكل مستمع 5-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-05
إطلاق سراح الصحافية الإيطالية المحتجزة في إيران
07:19 | 2025-01-08
07:19 | 2025-01-08
"ضم كندا".. ترامب ينشر خريطة أميركا "الجديدة"
06:42 | 2025-01-08
06:42 | 2025-01-08
المستشفيات البريطانية تعجز عن استيعاب تدفق مرضى الإنفلونزا
00:49 | 2025-01-08
00:49 | 2025-01-08
بعد تصريح "الضم".. كندا ترد على تهديدات ترامب
16:07 | 2025-01-07
16:07 | 2025-01-07
الصحة العالمية تعلق على الفيروس الجديد: ليس خطيرا
14:31 | 2025-01-07
14:31 | 2025-01-07
حصيلة ضحايا "غارات إسرائيلية" على غزة اليوم
13:40 | 2025-01-07
13:40 | 2025-01-07
