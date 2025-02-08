بالفيديو.. حماس تسلّم 3 رهائن إسرائيليين من وسط قطاع غزة لأول مرة

Hamas transferred three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

Al-Qassam Brigades transferred hostages Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi to Deir al-Balah in Gaza.#MiddleEast #terrorists #RedCross #Philistine #Netanyahu #Iran #فلسطين #DelhiElectionResults #Hamas #حماس #Trump #غزة pic.twitter.com/ZUTu0NKXY8