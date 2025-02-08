Alsumaria Tv
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
الديمقراطيون يطالبون بالتحقيق مع فريق ماسك الحكومي
بالفيديو.. حماس تسلّم 3 رهائن إسرائيليين من وسط قطاع غزة لأول مرة

دوليات

2025-02-08 | 04:25
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
بالفيديو.. حماس تسلّم 3 رهائن إسرائيليين من وسط قطاع غزة لأول مرة
المصدر:
ارم نيوز
303 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

سلّمت حركة "حماس" الفلسطينية، اليوم السبت، 3 رهائن إسرائيليين إلى فريق الصليب الأحمر الدولي، في مدينة "دير البلح"، وهي المرة الأولى التي يتم فيها تسليم للرهائن وسط قطاع غزة.

وعملية التبادل هي الأحدث في سلسلة من عمليات التبادل التي أعادت حتى الآن 13 رهينة إسرائيلية بالإضافة إلى 5 تايلانديين اختطفوا خلال هجوم 7 أكتوبر و583 معتقلاً فلسطينياً.

وبدأت مراسم تسليم الرهائن الثلاثة بإلقاء عنصر من "كتائب القسام" قرار الإفراج عن الرهائن، تلاه توقيع وثائق إخلاء السبيل من جانب ممثل القسام والصليب الأحمر.

وجرت عملية تسليم الرهائن وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة في موقع التسليم بدير البلح.

وكان لافتاً حمل عناصر "حماس" أسلحة إسرائيلية من بين كم كبير من الأسلحة كانت بحوزتهم.

وحمل عناصر "القسام" أسلحة متنوعة من بينها قناصة "الغول"، والرشاشات الثقيلة "بي كي سي"، وبندقيتي "أم 16"، والكلاشنكوف، إلى جانب قذائف "الياسين 105" المحمولة على الكتف والمضادة للدروع.

وأكدت إسرائيل ومنتدى عائلات الرهائن أن الرهائن الثلاثة الذين أفرج عنهم هم أور ليفي (34 عاماً)، وإيلي شرابي (52 عاماً)، والألماني-الإسرائيلي أوهاد بن عامي (56 عاماً).

وكانت سيارات الصليب الأحمر الدولي تحركت نحو نقطة التسليم بمدينة "دير البلح" في المحافظة الوسطى من قطاع غزة، لتسلم 3 رهائن إسرائيليين أحدهم يحمل الجنسية الألمانية، وأبلغت بذلك الجيش الإسرائيلي.
 
ونفذت "حماس" صباح اليوم العملية الخامسة لتبادل الأسرى ضمن اتفاق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار، والتي ستطلق إسرائيل بموجبها سراح 183 معتقلاً فلسطينياً، اليوم، بينهم أسماء بارزة لقيادات من حركتيْ "حماس" و"فتح".

ومن بين الـ 183 معتقلاً فلسطينياً 18 يقضون أحكاماً بالسجن المؤبد و54 يقضون أحكاماً لمدد طويلة و111 جرى اعتقالهم في قطاع غزة خلال الحرب الأخيرة.

وكانت شكوك تخيم على هذه الصفقة بعد اقتراح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سيطرة الولايات المتحدة على قطاع غزة بعد تسلمه من إسرائيل، لكن هذه الشكوك تبددت الجمعة بعد تسليم حماس قائمة الأسرى الثلاثة.

وتمّت حتى يوم أمس الجمعة 4 عمليات تبادل للأسرى والمعتقلين شملت الإفراج عن 18 رهينة من غزة مقابل 600 معتقل فلسطيني من معتقلات إسرائيل.
حماس

تسليم

