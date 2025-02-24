Alsumaria Tv
نيويورك.. وفيات ومفقود جراء غرق قارب (صور)

دوليات

2025-02-24
نيويورك.. وفيات ومفقود جراء غرق قارب (صور)
وكالات
202 مشاهدة

أعلنت السلطات الامريكية، اليوم الاثنين، عن مصرع 4 أشخاص بحادث غرق قارب قبالة نيويورك، فيما تبحث قوات خفر السواحل عن شخص مفقود.

وذكرت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" في تقرير لها أن "ثلاثة أشخاص لقوا حتفهم وتم نقل اثنين آخرين إلى المستشفى، وذلك بعد يوم من غرق القارب السريع على بعد 8 كيلومترات جنوب شرق منطقة بريزي بوينت عند طرف شبه جزيرة روكاواي في كوينز بنيويورك".

وقالت الشرطة صباح اليوم الاثنين إن "أحد المصابين في المستشفى حالته خطيرة".
 


من جانبها، ذكرت شبكة "سي بي إس نيوز" أنه تم إنقاذ خمسة أشخاص من القارب المنكوب، كان أربعة منهم فاقدي الوعي عندما تم انتشالهم من الماء، وفقا لمسؤولي خفر السواحل".

ونقلت "سي بي إس" عن الشرطة أنه تم "إعلان وفاة أربعة أشخاص منذ ذلك الحين، بينما الشخص الخامس ما زال في حالة مستقرة".
 


وقال المتحدث باسم قوات خفر السواحل سيدني فينكس إن "أفراد خفر السواحل ما زالوا يبحثون عن الشخص المفقود".

ويقوم خفر السواحل وشرطة نيويورك بالتحقيق في ملابسات غرق القارب.

وقالت أسرة أحد الضحايا إن مجموعة من الرجال كانت في رحلة صيد عندما غرق قاربهم.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

نيويورك

غرق قارب

واشنطن تفرض عقوبات جديدة على ايران
10:21 | 2025-02-24
بريطانيا: الحل في أوكرانيا يجب أن يستند لضمانات أمنية
08:20 | 2025-02-24
كشف شرط روسيا لوقف الحرب في أوكرانيا
06:02 | 2025-02-24
أشيع استشهاده مع نصر الله ليظهر بجانب النعش حيًا.. "درع السيد" يشغل مواقع التواصل
05:38 | 2025-02-24
اتحاد الزراعات الإيرانية: العراق "سوق غير دائمي" وليس جذابًا للمصدرين
05:20 | 2025-02-24
دار الفتوى في لبنان يدعو إلى التماس هلال رمضان في غروب الجمعة المقبلة
04:10 | 2025-02-24
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

