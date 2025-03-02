Alsumaria Tv
اليابان.. حرائق ضخمة وإجلاء الآلاف (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-03-02 | 10:22
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
اليابان.. حرائق ضخمة وإجلاء الآلاف (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
839 شوهد

وأفادت السلطات اليابانية، بأن نحو 2000 شخص نزحوا من المناطق المحيطة ببلدة أوفوناتو في منطقة إيواتي الحرجية في شمال اليابان منذ اندلاع الحرائق الأربعاء.
 


وأضافت أن كثيرين لجأوا إلى أصدقاء أو أقارب، ونقل أكثر من 1200 شخص إلى مراكز إيواء.

ولقي شخص واحد على الأقل حتفه جراء النيران التي ألحقت أضرارا أيضا بأكثر من 80 مبنى.

وقال متحدث باسم السلطات: "ما زلنا نحاول تحديد المنطقة المتضررة، لكنها الأكبر منذ العام 1992".

وذكرت بعض التقارير الصحافية أن الحريق امتد على مساحة 1800 هكتار.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيدوي منتشرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مروحيات عسكرية تحلق فوق أعمدة من الدخان، بعد أربعة أيام من اندلاع الحريق.

وكان العام 2024 الأكثر سخونة على الإطلاق في اليابان، بحسب الوكالة الوطنية للأرصاد الجوية، مع تزايد الأحداث الجوية المتطرفة في كل أنحاء العالم بسبب تغير المناخ.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

