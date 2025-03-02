اليابان.. حرائق ضخمة وإجلاء الآلاف (فيديو)

🇯🇵🚒 Japan struggles with UNPRECEDENTED wildfire: Thousands forced to flee
The forest fire in Ofunato City of Iwate Prefecture is continuing to spread, with the burned area expanding to about 1,800 hectares, the media reports.
Thousands of residents have already been evacuated… pic.twitter.com/qOld8zodn6
— AI Day Trading (@ai_daytrading) March 2, 2025
🇯🇵🚒 Japan struggles with UNPRECEDENTED wildfire: Thousands forced to flee
The forest fire in Ofunato City of Iwate Prefecture is continuing to spread, with the burned area expanding to about 1,800 hectares, the media reports.
Thousands of residents have already been evacuated… pic.twitter.com/qOld8zodn6