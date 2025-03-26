حرائق كوريا الجنوبية تواصل التقدم وتحصد أرواح 24 شخصا (فيديو)

BREAKING: At least 12 people killed in South Korea wildfires pic.twitter.com/puHqubrCHM
At least 16 people have died in wildfires across South Korea as of March 25, 2025.
A massive fire that started in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, has been spreading for four days, reaching Andong, Cheongsong, Juwangsan National Park, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.
A massive fire that started in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, has been spreading for four days, reaching Andong, Cheongsong, Juwangsan National Park, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.
