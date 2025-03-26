Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الصفحة الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الصفحة الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
عالم السيارات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2025
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
غارتان أمريكيتان تستهدفان شمال اليمن
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
استطلاعات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الصفحة الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

حرائق كوريا الجنوبية تواصل التقدم وتحصد أرواح 24 شخصا (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-03-26 | 06:33
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
حرائق كوريا الجنوبية تواصل التقدم وتحصد أرواح 24 شخصا (فيديو)
353 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

ارتفع عدد ضحايا حرائق الغابات التي تؤججها الرياح في كوريا الجنوبية إلى 24 قتيلا، فيما تم تدمير 200 مبنى وإجبار 27 ألف شخص على الإجلاء.

وشملت حصيلة القتلى طيارا لقي حتفه بعد تحطم مروحية خلال جهود احتواء حرائق الغابات في بلدة أويسونج، الواقعة في جنوب شرق البلاد، وهي واحدة من بين المناطق الأكثر تضررا.
 


ولم يكن هناك على متن الطائرة أي أفراد آخرين من طاقمها. من ناحية أخرى، قالت الهيئة الوطنية للإطفاء إن 26 شخصا على الأقل تعرضوا لإصابات بدرجات متفاوتة.
 


وواجهت كوريا الجنوبية الكارثة الأسوأ على الإطلاق، بتعبئة ضخمة شملت إرسال الجيش 5000 جندي و146 مروحية لدعم فرق الإطفاء المنهكة.

في غضون ذلك، وصف الرئيس الكوري المؤقت هان دوك-سو الكارثة بأنها "أصعب اختبار تواجهه البلاد هذا العام"، مؤكدا أن الحكومة ستقدم تعويضات للمتضررين وتعيد بناء ما دمرته النيران.

وفي الوقت نفسه، بدأت دول مجاورة مثل اليابان والصين بإرسال مساعدات عاجلة تشمل معدات إطفاء متطورة، في محاولة لمساعدة سيئول على تجاوز هذه المحنة البيئية والإنسانية.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

حرائق

كوريا الجنوبية

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv

أحدث الحلقات
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
التمور بين العراقي والمستورد وطريقة تصنيعها - الحلقة ٢٠ | رمضان 2025
09:00 | 2025-03-26
Play
التمور بين العراقي والمستورد وطريقة تصنيعها - الحلقة ٢٠ | رمضان 2025
09:00 | 2025-03-26
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
بغداد الصدربة - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
بغداد الصدربة - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-25
ليلة رمضانية
Play
ليلة رمضانية
طالب اليساري - الحلقة ٢٤ | رمضان 2025
17:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
طالب اليساري - الحلقة ٢٤ | رمضان 2025
17:00 | 2025-03-25
قطع وريد
Play
قطع وريد
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-25
بال 90
Play
بال 90
سوق شلال الگاع تنگلب.. واني ما انگلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٢١ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
سوق شلال الگاع تنگلب.. واني ما انگلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٢١ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-25
شباب امرأة
Play
شباب امرأة
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2025
14:15 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2025
14:15 | 2025-03-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ آذار ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:45 | 2025-03-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ آذار ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:45 | 2025-03-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
25-03-2025 | 2025
13:30 | 2025-03-25
Play
25-03-2025 | 2025
13:30 | 2025-03-25
زار رمضان
Play
زار رمضان
لقاء غير متوقع في سوق الكيارة - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
12:45 | 2025-03-25
Play
لقاء غير متوقع في سوق الكيارة - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
12:45 | 2025-03-25
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
11:30 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
11:30 | 2025-03-25
الأكثر مشاهدة
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
التمور بين العراقي والمستورد وطريقة تصنيعها - الحلقة ٢٠ | رمضان 2025
09:00 | 2025-03-26
Play
التمور بين العراقي والمستورد وطريقة تصنيعها - الحلقة ٢٠ | رمضان 2025
09:00 | 2025-03-26
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
بغداد الصدربة - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
بغداد الصدربة - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-25
ليلة رمضانية
Play
ليلة رمضانية
طالب اليساري - الحلقة ٢٤ | رمضان 2025
17:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
طالب اليساري - الحلقة ٢٤ | رمضان 2025
17:00 | 2025-03-25
قطع وريد
Play
قطع وريد
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-25
بال 90
Play
بال 90
سوق شلال الگاع تنگلب.. واني ما انگلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٢١ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-25
Play
سوق شلال الگاع تنگلب.. واني ما انگلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٢١ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-25
شباب امرأة
Play
شباب امرأة
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2025
14:15 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ١٠ | رمضان 2025
14:15 | 2025-03-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ آذار ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:45 | 2025-03-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ آذار ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:45 | 2025-03-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
25-03-2025 | 2025
13:30 | 2025-03-25
Play
25-03-2025 | 2025
13:30 | 2025-03-25
زار رمضان
Play
زار رمضان
لقاء غير متوقع في سوق الكيارة - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
12:45 | 2025-03-25
Play
لقاء غير متوقع في سوق الكيارة - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
12:45 | 2025-03-25
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
11:30 | 2025-03-25
Play
الحلقة ٢٥ | رمضان 2025
11:30 | 2025-03-25
اخترنا لك
بديلاً لأوغلو.. مجلس بلدية إسطنبول ينتخب رئيساً مؤقتاً
09:31 | 2025-03-26
رغم هول الضربات الأميركية.. مواطن يمني لم يتزحزح من مكانه (فيديو)
08:45 | 2025-03-26
بعد فضيحة "سيغنال".. الديمقراطيون يطالبون ترامب بالتحقيق
08:09 | 2025-03-26
القاعدة تحشد من ايران وحماس "قادرة".. تقرير استخباري امريكي عن "الأعداء".. ماذا عن العراق؟
04:40 | 2025-03-26
كأنك تضعها في السفارة الصينية.. فضيحة مزدوجة في البيت الأبيض بفعل "خطط حربية في تطبيق دردشة"
03:56 | 2025-03-26
غارتان أمريكيتان تستهدفان شمال اليمن
17:15 | 2025-03-25
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2025
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Android
Apple
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.