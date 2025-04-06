Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الصفحة الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الصفحة الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
عالم السيارات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الحوثيون يعلنون الاشتباك مع حاملة الطائرات ترومان
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
استطلاعات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الصفحة الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

حرائق الغابات تجبر إيرلندا على إعلان حالة الطوارئ (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-04-06 | 06:21
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
حرائق الغابات تجبر إيرلندا على إعلان حالة الطوارئ (فيديو)
306 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلنت السلطات في أيرلندا الشمالية، اليوم الأحد، حالة الطوارئ القصوى عقب اندلاع حريق ضخم في منطقة قريبة من بلدة "هيلتاون" نتيجة الارتفاع غير المسبوق في درجات الحرارة.

وذكرت شبكة "سكاي نيوز" نقلا عن الجهات المختصة أن الحريق يمتد على مساحة تزيد عن ثلاثة كيلومترات.

ومن جانبها أفادت دائرة الإطفاء والإنقاذ في أيرلندا الشمالية (NIFRS) بأنه تم نشر أكثر من 100 رجل إطفاء و14 وحدة إطفاء في موقع الحريق الواقع على طريق ساندبانك في هيلتاون يوم السبت، بحسب "روسيا اليوم".

وأضافت الدائرة أن "مساحة الحريق تبلغ حوالي ميلين"، مشيرة إلى أنه "التهم مساحات شاسعة من الغابات القريبة من المنازل"، ولفتت إلى أن "طواقمها تمكنت من إخماد النيران بشكل كامل بحلول الساعة 2:53 صباح الأحد".
 


هذا واندلعت حرائق مختلفة في جميع أنحاء المملكة المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي وسط أجواء دافئة وجافة غير معتادة في هذا الوقت من العام.

في إسكتلندا، تم نشر مروحيات للسيطرة على الحريق الرابع هذا الأسبوع، حيث حذرت الشرطة من امتداد النيران من منطقة نيوتن ستيوارت شمالا نحو بحيرة لوخ دون في إيست أيرشاير، وناشدت السلطات السكان بتفادي المنطقة، ونصحت المخيمين هناك بمغادرتها فورا.
 


وفي إنجلترا، أعلنت شرطة ديفون وكورنوال إغلاقا مؤقتا للطريق السريع A30 قرب بولفينتور لدعم فرق الإطفاء التي تواجه عدة حرائق في الأراضي البرية.

بينما أغلق منتزه مورز فالي في دورست بعد اندلاع حرائق متفرقة فيه يوم الأربعاء، تلتها حوادث مماثلة في مناطق هيث أبتون وكانفورد هيث.

وفي أماكن أخرى من إنجلترا، قالت شرطة ديفون وكورنوال إنها تساعد خدمة الإطفاء في إغلاق مؤقت للطرق على الطريق A30 في منطقة بولفينتور، بينما تُكافح "عددا من الحرائق" في الأراضي البرية.

ثم أبلغ عن حوادث منفصلة في أبتون هيث في بول يوم الأربعاء، وفي كانفورد هيث القريبة في الساعات الأولى من صباح الخميس.

هذا وسجل يوم الجمعة أعلى درجات حرارة هذا العام، حيث وصلت إلى 23 درجة مئوية (73.4 فهرنهايت) في جنوب إنجلترا، وفقا لـمكتب الأرصاد الجوية البريطاني، وهي الأعلى منذ سبتمبر الماضي.

وأدت هذه الظروف إلى رفع تصنيف خطر الحرائق البرية إلى مستوى "شديد" في مناطق واسعة من المملكة المتحدة، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار التحديات مع استمرار الطقس الجاف.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

حرائق

غابات

إيرلندا

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي العريق - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-04-06
Play
شارع المتنبي العريق - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-04-06
عشرين
Play
عشرين
قانون الانتخابات.. تعديل يتكرر وجدل يتجدد - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-04-05
Play
قانون الانتخابات.. تعديل يتكرر وجدل يتجدد - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-04-05
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
05-04-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-05
Play
05-04-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-05
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-04-05
Play
نشرة ٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-04-05
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-03
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-03
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أرقام وتكسير الأغاني 1-4-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-01
Play
أرقام وتكسير الأغاني 1-4-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-03-31
Play
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-03-31
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-03-31
Play
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-03-31
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
بغداد الكفاح - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-30
Play
بغداد الكفاح - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-30
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
أقدم صالات السينما في العراق - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-30
Play
أقدم صالات السينما في العراق - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-30
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي العريق - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-04-06
Play
شارع المتنبي العريق - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-04-06
عشرين
Play
عشرين
قانون الانتخابات.. تعديل يتكرر وجدل يتجدد - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-04-05
Play
قانون الانتخابات.. تعديل يتكرر وجدل يتجدد - الحلقة ١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-04-05
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
05-04-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-05
Play
05-04-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-05
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-04-05
Play
نشرة ٥ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-04-05
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-03
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ نيسان ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-03
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أرقام وتكسير الأغاني 1-4-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-01
Play
أرقام وتكسير الأغاني 1-4-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-04-01
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-03-31
Play
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-03-31
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-03-31
Play
العيد 31-3-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-03-31
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
بغداد الكفاح - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-30
Play
بغداد الكفاح - الحلقة ٢٩ | الموسم 2
19:00 | 2025-03-30
جولة رمضانية
Play
جولة رمضانية
أقدم صالات السينما في العراق - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-30
Play
أقدم صالات السينما في العراق - الحلقة ٢٢ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-30
اخترنا لك
الدول العربية ويوم عيد الأضحى.. هل تختلف التواقيت؟
05:07 | 2025-04-06
الشرطة الكندية تعلن انتهاء حادثة الاحتجاز داخل البرلمان وتعتقل المشتبه به
04:56 | 2025-04-06
الولايات المتحدة تدق ناقوس الخطر بعد تفشي الحصبة في تكساس
02:58 | 2025-04-06
الحوثيون يعلنون الاشتباك مع حاملة الطائرات ترومان
17:59 | 2025-04-05
غارات أمريكية تستهدف صعدة في اليمن
16:22 | 2025-04-05
تظاهرات في أميركا وأوروبا ضد قرارات ترامب وماسك
12:30 | 2025-04-05
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2025
ترفيه
رمضان 2024
سياسة
رمضان 2023
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Android
Apple
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.