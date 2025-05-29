Alsumaria Tv
من الجنة الى الجحيم.. كارثة تحل بقرية في الريف السويسري (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-05-29 | 04:52
من الجنة الى الجحيم.. كارثة تحل بقرية في الريف السويسري (فيديو)
أظهرت مشاهد جديدة لحظة انهيار جليدي مدمر غطى قرية "بلاتن" السويسرية بأكملها، مما أدى إلى تدمير المنازل وفقدان أحد السكان.

وبحسب السلطات المحلية، فقد غطت الانهيارات الأرضية الناتجة ما يقارب 90% من مساحة القرية التي يقطنها نحو 300 شخص، بينما لا يزال مصير أحد السكان مجهولا.
 


وأعرب رئيس البلدية عن صدمته قائلا: "لقد فقدنا قريتنا، لكن إرادتنا ما زالت قوية"، مشيرا إلى عزم الأهالي على إعادة الإعمار رغم الصعوبات.

وكانت الإنذارات قد أطلقت قبل أيام، مما سمح بإخلاء معظم السكان والماشية. إلا أن حجم الكارثة فاق التوقعات، حيث انهارت كتل جليدية ضخمة من نهر "بيرش" الجليدي، حاملة معها نحو 3 ملايين متر مكعب من الصخور والطين إلى الوادي. ووصف الخبراء المشهد بأنه "غير مسبوق" في تاريخ المنطقة.
 


ولا تزال فرق الإنقاذ تبحث عن المفقود بين أنقاض القرية، مستعينة بطائرات مسيرة مجهزة بكاميرات حرارية. في حين حذر المسؤولون من تفاقم الأوضاع، خاصة مع انسداد مجرى النهر المحلي وارتفاع منسوب المياه.
 


ويأتي هذا الحادث في سياق تراجع ملحوظ للأنهار الجليدية السويسرية بسبب تغير المناخ، حيث فقدت هذه الأنهار 10% من حجمها خلال العامين الماضيين فقط.

وكانت تقارير علمية قد حذرت سابقا من تزايد مخاطر هذه الانهيارات في جبال الألب.

وفي سياق متصل، لا تزال التحقيقات جارية حول حادث مأساوي آخر راح ضحيته خمسة متزلجين على نهر جليدي قريب، مما يسلط الضوء على المخاطر المتزايدة في هذه المناطق الجبلية.

