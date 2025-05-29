من الجنة الى الجحيم.. كارثة تحل بقرية في الريف السويسري (فيديو)

A massive glacier collapsed in the Swiss Alps, burying 90% of the village of Blatten underground. 300 residents were evacuated a week ago, and one person is currently missing.#Switzerland pic.twitter.com/aeT4ddBqzF
— BuzzBrief (@WNongbri85599) May 29, 2025
#climatechange #ClimateCatastrophe #Switzerland As of today, the village of Blatten is no more. The mountain and later the glacier destroyed it... no, it was the peoples by them self.... pic.twitter.com/RR5ei6yQ6f
— Ralph -Zurich- (@ZurichRalph) May 29, 2025
🚨 Breaking 🚨
🇨🇭28 MAY 2025
🏔️#Switzerland | A massive chunk of the #Birch glacier collapses into the #Lötschental, triggering a 3.1-magnitude quake.
The pre-evacuated village of #Blatten is nearly destroyed. One person is missing. The army has been deployed.
🔎#Valais… pic.twitter.com/U9CEGFtszj
— Citizen MattersX | #ನಾಗರಿಕರ ವಿಷಯಗಳು (@CitizenMattersX) May 29, 2025
