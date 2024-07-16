Alsumaria Tv
إخلاء 10 منازل للاشتباه بمواد "متفجرة مشعة" غربي بغداد
ألمانيا تكشف عدد الجرائم خلال ''يورو 2024''

رياضة

2024-07-16 | 02:56
ألمانيا تكشف عدد الجرائم خلال &#39;&#39;يورو 2024&#39;&#39;
305 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – رياضة

كشفت وزارة الداخلية الألمانية، عن عدد الحوادث التي وقعت خلال فعاليات بطولة كأس الأمم الأوروبية "يورو 2024"، والتي أقيمت على أراضيها لمدة شهر كامل.

وانتهت بطولة يورو 2024، بتتويج المنتخب الإسباني على حساب نظيره الإنجليزي 2-1، وبالرغم من المتعة والإثارة في المباريات، إلا أن الأزمات والمشاكل خارج الملعب عكرت صفو البطولة.

وبحسب بيان الشرطة الألمانية، فإن عدد الجرائم المرتبطة بالبطولة التي استقطبت حوالي 6 ملايين شخص إلى مناطق المشجعين لمتابعة المباريات، وصل إلى 2340 جريمة جنائية، لها صلة باليورو وأكثر من 700 منها وصلت إلى أضرار جسدية.
 


وأشار تقرير الوزارة إلى أن نشر أكثر من 22 ألف شرطي يوميا، ساهم وبشكل كبير في تقليل أحداث الشغب والجرائم، وخلق حالة من الشعور بالأمان لدى الجماهير.

وشددت السلطات الألمانية في بيانها على أنه تم منع أكثر من 1112 شخصا من دخول ألمانيا، خوفا من انتشار أعمال الشغب وإفساد البطولة.

وكانت المخاوف الأمنية تصاعدت بعد سلسلة من الهجمات قبل البطولة، منها عدة هجمات على سياسيين، وبسبب تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، رغم أن وزارة الداخلية الألمانية أكدت مرارا انه "لا توجد مؤشرات ملموسة لوجود تهديد".

وقالت الوزارة إن "الهجمات الإلكترونية التي كانت مصدر قلق بسبب مشاركة أوكرانيا، لم تلعب دورا كبيرا في حين أن الشعارات والهتافات المتطرفة شكلت حوادث معزولة وكان عدد الجرائم ذات الدوافع السياسية قليلا".
 
 

توضيح رسمي حول زيادة رواتب المتقاعدين
21.88%
10:52 | 2024-07-14
توضيح رسمي حول زيادة رواتب المتقاعدين
10:52 | 2024-07-14
عطلة رسمية في ديوان محافظة بغداد الثلاثاء
21.03%
13:55 | 2024-07-14
عطلة رسمية في ديوان محافظة بغداد الثلاثاء
13:55 | 2024-07-14
السيد الصدر يعلق على حادثة اغتيال ترامب
19%
03:42 | 2024-07-15
السيد الصدر يعلق على حادثة اغتيال ترامب
03:42 | 2024-07-15
بلا رأس و&quot;محنطة&quot;.. 139 جثة تخرج من &quot;شق أرضي&quot; في نينوى بعد سنوات طويلة من الظلام (صور)
13.23%
03:07 | 2024-07-15
بلا رأس و"محنطة".. 139 جثة تخرج من "شق أرضي" في نينوى بعد سنوات طويلة من الظلام (صور)
03:07 | 2024-07-15
اول تعليق عراقي على محاولة اغتيال ترامب
12.45%
09:24 | 2024-07-14
اول تعليق عراقي على محاولة اغتيال ترامب
09:24 | 2024-07-14
تتضمن تعيينات وإيقاف استحداث كليات طبية.. قرارات مجلس الوزراء اليوم
12.41%
12:42 | 2024-07-14
تتضمن تعيينات وإيقاف استحداث كليات طبية.. قرارات مجلس الوزراء اليوم
12:42 | 2024-07-14
نعم
نعم
لا
لا
تزداد في حال وجود أسباب مسبقة
تزداد في حال وجود أسباب مسبقة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

الفيديو

أهالي منطقة المعامل يناشدون عبر السومرية لإنقاذهم من حريق النفايات (فيديو)
Play
أهالي منطقة المعامل يناشدون عبر السومرية لإنقاذهم من حريق النفايات (فيديو)
04:31 | 2024-07-16
نواب: الوقت غير مفتوح امام الكتل السنية لحسم امرها باختيار الرئيس
Play
نواب: الوقت غير مفتوح امام الكتل السنية لحسم امرها باختيار الرئيس
04:07 | 2024-07-16
امرأة تتعرض للضرب داخل مركز شرطة في بغداد
Play
امرأة تتعرض للضرب داخل مركز شرطة في بغداد
04:05 | 2024-07-16
العاب نارية تتطاير في الهواء مع ساعات الصباح الأولى في بغداد
Play
العاب نارية تتطاير في الهواء مع ساعات الصباح الأولى في بغداد
01:45 | 2024-07-16
إنقاذ أربع عوائل من حريق داخل مبنى سكني في كربلاء
Play
إنقاذ أربع عوائل من حريق داخل مبنى سكني في كربلاء
15:22 | 2024-07-15
يختصر من الوقت أكثر من ساعتين.. افتتاح معبر ترابي بين بغداد والانبار (فيديو)
Play
يختصر من الوقت أكثر من ساعتين.. افتتاح معبر ترابي بين بغداد والانبار (فيديو)
08:03 | 2024-07-15
شركات السيارات في العراق.. ضمانات وهمية وواقع صيانة رديء
Play
شركات السيارات في العراق.. ضمانات وهمية وواقع صيانة رديء
08:00 | 2024-07-15
إطلاق قنابل صوتية ودخانية على المتظاهرين في الديوانية (فيديو)
Play
إطلاق قنابل صوتية ودخانية على المتظاهرين في الديوانية (فيديو)
07:32 | 2024-07-15
حالتا وفاة متزامنتان في مستشفى الشرقاط: مطالبات بالكشف عن الحقائق
Play
حالتا وفاة متزامنتان في مستشفى الشرقاط: مطالبات بالكشف عن الحقائق
05:32 | 2024-07-15
الطالبة الكفيفة رقية تتفوق بمعدل 98%: قصة إلهام وتحدي
Play
الطالبة الكفيفة رقية تتفوق بمعدل 98%: قصة إلهام وتحدي
05:14 | 2024-07-15
