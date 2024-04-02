Alsumaria TV
أنباء عن العثور على "سلوان موميكا" ميتاً في النرويج
المزيد
"فلسطين حرة".. طرد ناشطين من كاتدرائية بمدينة نيويورك بسبب هتافاتهم (فيديو)

الساحة الفلسطينية

2024-04-02 | 09:03
&quot;فلسطين حرة&quot;.. طرد ناشطين من كاتدرائية بمدينة نيويورك بسبب هتافاتهم (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
712 مشاهدة

أقدم متظاهرون مؤيدون لفلسطين، على اقتحام قداس السبت في كاتدرائية القديس باتريك بمدينة نيويورك الأمريكية، حيث هتفوا "فلسطين حرة".

وقالت قناة "cbs news" إن "متظاهرين مؤيدين لفلسطين قاطعوا القداس وركضوا نحو المذبح وهم يهتفون "فلسطين حرة" ويحملون لافتة كتب عليها "الصمت يساوي الموت".

وتم اصطحاب المجموعة بسرعة إلى الخارج، ويواجه ثلاثة أشخاص اتهامات بتعطيل خدمة دينية.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب 
الأكثر مشاهدة
