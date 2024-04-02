"فلسطين حرة".. طرد ناشطين من كاتدرائية بمدينة نيويورك بسبب هتافاتهم (فيديو)

Quite literally, nothing is sacred and longer
When St. Patrick’s Cathedral can’t celebrate Easter in peace, you know we are a nation in decline
It was a mistake to let the anarchy of 2020 happen with impunity
pic.twitter.com/sSlgwQEIck
— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 31, 2024
Quite literally, nothing is sacred and longer
When St. Patrick’s Cathedral can’t celebrate Easter in peace, you know we are a nation in decline
It was a mistake to let the anarchy of 2020 happen with impunity
pic.twitter.com/sSlgwQEIck