الجيش الإسرائيلي يهاجم موكب تشييع جثمان الصحفية "شيرين أبو عاقلة" (فيديو)

Israeli forces are attacking a fucking hospital where Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral is to supposed to take off from. This doesn't happen anywhere except in Palestine. Nobody does such atrocity except Israel.#شيرين_أبوعاقلة #ShireenAbuAqla pic.twitter.com/OOVqYLAjfE
— Khaled (@khaleditoh) May 13, 2022
La polizia israeliana impedisce l'uscita della bara di #ShireenAbuAqla dell'ospedale francese in #Jerusalem in #Palestina. pic.twitter.com/HpKECHpnT5
— Majdi karbai مجدي الكرباعي (@karbai) May 13, 2022
