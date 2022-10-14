Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
نتائج الانتخابات
اليوم الانتخابي
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
للنساء فقط
منوعات
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
رياضة
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2022
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
واشنطن تكشف تفاصيل جديدة تخص قرار "أوبك+" الأخير
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

الفيضانات تغمر مئات المنازل في أستراليا (فيديو)

دوليات

2022-10-14 | 06:56
الفيضانات تغمر مئات المنازل في أستراليا (فيديو)
510 مشاهدة

غمرت مياه المنازل في ملبورن ومدن أخرى في جنوب شرق أستراليا اليوم الجمعة، ومن المتوقع أن تظل الأنهار مرتفعة بشكل خطير لعدة أيام.


وقالت السلطات إن نحو 70 شخصا طلبوا مغادرة ضاحية ماريبيرنونغ في شمال غرب ملبورن إلى جانب المئات في مدينتي بينالا وويديربيرن بولاية فيكتوريا.

وقال رئيس وزراء فيكتوريا دانييل أندروز إن الفيضانات غمرت نحو 500 منزل في فيكتوريا، وعزلت مياه الفيضانات 500 منزل آخر.



وأوضح أن معظم الولاية كانت تشهد "حدثا كبيرا جدا جدا لهطول الأمطار، ويأتي بالطبع مع التربة المبللة تماما".

وأضاف: "التحدي الحقيقي الآن هو أن لدينا حدث مطر آخر الأسبوع المقبل ويتنبأ مكتب (الأرصاد الجوية) بمزيد من الأمطار خلال فترة الستة إلى الثمانية أسابيع القادمة ولن يتطلب الأمر الكثير من المياه الإضافية حتى يكون هناك مزيد من أحداث الفيضانات. لقد بدأ هذا للتو وسيبقى معنا لفترة من الوقت".

وبحسب أندروز فإن 4700 منزل انقطعت عنها الكهرباء، أي أكثر من 3500 منزل أبلغت عنها خدمة الطوارئ في ولاية فيكتوريا في وقت سابق اليوم الجمعة.


من جانبه قال مكتب الأرصاد الجوية إن فيضانات كبيرة غير مسبوقة تحدث أو من المتوقع حدوثها في العديد من الأنهار في فيكتوريا وولاية تسمانيا الواقعة في الجنوب.

ووفق المكتب فإن فيضانات متوسطة إلى كبيرة شمال فيكتوريا كانت تحدث على طول عدة أنهار في ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز الداخلية.

وأفاد مسؤولون بأنه تم الإبلاغ عن فقد رجل يبلغ من العمر 63 عاما في مياه الفيضانات في نيو ساوث ويلز يوم الثلاثاء، وتم الإبلاغ عن فقد شخص في وسط فيكتوريا اليوم الجمعة.

وعثرت الشرطة يوم الثلاثاء، على جثة رجل يبلغ من العمر 46 عاما في سيارته المغمورة في مياه الفيضانات بالقرب من مدينة باثورست في نيو ساوث ويلز، غربي سيدني، بعد يوم من وفاته.

يذكر أن خدمة الطوارئ الحكومية نفذت 108 عمليات إنقاذ من الفيضانات في فيكتوريا خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية.
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
Play
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ما هي اسباب وعلاج الرائحة الكريهة في الفم ؟ - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
15:45 | 2022-10-13
Play
ما هي اسباب وعلاج الرائحة الكريهة في الفم ؟ - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
15:45 | 2022-10-13
علناً
Play
علناً
امكانية توحيد صوت المعارضة - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
امكانية توحيد صوت المعارضة - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-13
Play
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-13
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الفرق بين الصك والكمبيالة من الناحيه القانونية - الحلقة ١٤٣ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
الفرق بين الصك والكمبيالة من الناحيه القانونية - الحلقة ١٤٣ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-13
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة معروف الرصافي - الحلقة ٣١٤ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
ساحة معروف الرصافي - الحلقة ٣١٤ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-13
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
جلسة الخميس.. برهم يتمسك وضباب التسوية يغطي قصر السلام - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-12
Play
جلسة الخميس.. برهم يتمسك وضباب التسوية يغطي قصر السلام - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-12
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
Play
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
عشرين
Play
عشرين
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
Play
الممثل والمنتج حامد المقطري - حلقة ٢٤
16:00 | 2022-10-10
الأكثر مشاهدة
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
Play
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ما هي اسباب وعلاج الرائحة الكريهة في الفم ؟ - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
15:45 | 2022-10-13
Play
ما هي اسباب وعلاج الرائحة الكريهة في الفم ؟ - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
15:45 | 2022-10-13
علناً
Play
علناً
امكانية توحيد صوت المعارضة - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
امكانية توحيد صوت المعارضة - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-13
Play
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-13
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الفرق بين الصك والكمبيالة من الناحيه القانونية - الحلقة ١٤٣ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
الفرق بين الصك والكمبيالة من الناحيه القانونية - الحلقة ١٤٣ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-13
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة معروف الرصافي - الحلقة ٣١٤ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-13
Play
ساحة معروف الرصافي - الحلقة ٣١٤ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-10-13
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
جلسة الخميس.. برهم يتمسك وضباب التسوية يغطي قصر السلام - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-12
Play
جلسة الخميس.. برهم يتمسك وضباب التسوية يغطي قصر السلام - حلقة ٥٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-12
لقطات
Play
لقطات
صرخة غضب الشعب العراقي مظلوم | ناس وناس
08:00 | 2022-10-12
Play
صرخة غضب الشعب العراقي مظلوم | ناس وناس
08:00 | 2022-10-12
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
Play
عمال النظافة والمزارعون في المُدن، يعانون من نظرة المجتمع لهم - حلقة ٣١ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-11
عشرين
Play
عشرين
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
Play
مخاض كردي عسير لحسم الرئاسة وحكومة اطارية بمباركة شركاء الصدر - حلقة ٤٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-11
اعلان
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
رمضان 2022
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.