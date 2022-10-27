بطريقة استفزازية.. بايدن يسخر من الصحفيين خلال لقائه مع الرئيس "الاسرائيلي" (فيديو)

Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
نتائج الانتخابات
اليوم الانتخابي
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
للنساء فقط
منوعات
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
رياضة
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2022
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
بفقرة واحدة.. البرلمان ينشر جدول اعمال جلسة اليوم
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

بطريقة استفزازية.. بايدن يسخر من الصحفيين خلال لقائه مع الرئيس "الاسرائيلي" (فيديو)

دوليات

2022-10-27 | 04:08
بطريقة استفزازية.. بايدن يسخر من الصحفيين خلال لقائه مع الرئيس &quot;الاسرائيلي&quot; (فيديو)
1,632 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

صدم الرئيس الأمريكي، جو بايدن، المراسلين، بمحاكاة محاولاتهم لطرح الأسئلة خلال حضور إعلامي في المكتب البيضاوي مع الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هيرتسوغ.

وابتسم بايدن بسخرية بينما تعالت أصوات الصحفيين الراغبين بطرح الأسئلة عليه، قبل أن يلاحظوا أن الرئيس الأمريكي يحرك فمه بسرعة لتقليد محاولتهم استجوابه.

وكان اعتصام الرئيس الإسرائيلي هيرتسوغ هو الحدث الثاني لبايدن، حيث لم يتلق أي أسئلة من الصحافة (حول العلاقة مع إسرائيل) لأنه يواجه رياحا معاكسة في انتخابات التجديد النصفي في 8 نوفمبر، بما في ذلك أسوأ تضخم منذ عام 1981 وبيانات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الجديدة، التي يمكن أن تؤكد حدوث ركود كبير.

ولدى بايدن، الذي سيبلغ 80 من عمره الشهر المقبل، سجل لتوبيخه الصحفيين خلال فترة وجوده في منصبه، استمرارا لعادة الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب في انتقاد الصحفيين الذين اختلف معهم، على الرغم من اعتذار بايدن في بعض الأحيان في وقت لاحق.

وسخر بايدن سابقا من المراسلين في 4 أكتوبر لممارستهم المعتادة وطويلة الأمد في طرح الأسئلة، حيث تم إخراج المراسلين من حدث يركز على العوائق القانونية للإجهاض ووسائل منع الحمل.
 
>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الرصافي - الحلقة ٣٢٤ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-27
Play
ساحة الرصافي - الحلقة ٣٢٤ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-27
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
رئيس الوزراء السابع يشكل المحاصصة الثامنة - حلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-26
Play
رئيس الوزراء السابع يشكل المحاصصة الثامنة - حلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-26
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-26
Play
نشرة ٢٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-26
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية - حلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-25
Play
اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية - حلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-25
عشرين
Play
عشرين
في ذكراها الثالثة ..ثورة تشرين شغف الاصلاح يصطدم بجدار الفساد - حلقة ٤٩ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-25
Play
في ذكراها الثالثة ..ثورة تشرين شغف الاصلاح يصطدم بجدار الفساد - حلقة ٤٩ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
قانون الحضانة غير منصف للمرأة - الحلقة ١٥٢ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-25
Play
قانون الحضانة غير منصف للمرأة - الحلقة ١٥٢ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-25
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان القدير زهير محمد رشيد - حلقة ٢٦
14:50 | 2022-10-24
Play
الفنان القدير زهير محمد رشيد - حلقة ٢٦
14:50 | 2022-10-24
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
في كربلاء سرقَهم … وقتل امه واخوته - الحلقة ٥٩ | ٢٠٢٢
14:40 | 2022-10-23
Play
في كربلاء سرقَهم … وقتل امه واخوته - الحلقة ٥٩ | ٢٠٢٢
14:40 | 2022-10-23
رحال
Play
رحال
الحجاج الايزيديون في عيد الجماعية - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-22
Play
الحجاج الايزيديون في عيد الجماعية - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-22
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٢ الى ٢٨ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-22
Play
من ٢٢ الى ٢٨ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-22
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الرصافي - الحلقة ٣٢٤ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-27
Play
ساحة الرصافي - الحلقة ٣٢٤ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-27
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
رئيس الوزراء السابع يشكل المحاصصة الثامنة - حلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-26
Play
رئيس الوزراء السابع يشكل المحاصصة الثامنة - حلقة ٥٦ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-26
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-26
Play
نشرة ٢٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-26
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية - حلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-25
Play
اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية - حلقة ٣٣ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-10-25
عشرين
Play
عشرين
في ذكراها الثالثة ..ثورة تشرين شغف الاصلاح يصطدم بجدار الفساد - حلقة ٤٩ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-25
Play
في ذكراها الثالثة ..ثورة تشرين شغف الاصلاح يصطدم بجدار الفساد - حلقة ٤٩ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
قانون الحضانة غير منصف للمرأة - الحلقة ١٥٢ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-25
Play
قانون الحضانة غير منصف للمرأة - الحلقة ١٥٢ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-25
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان القدير زهير محمد رشيد - حلقة ٢٦
14:50 | 2022-10-24
Play
الفنان القدير زهير محمد رشيد - حلقة ٢٦
14:50 | 2022-10-24
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
في كربلاء سرقَهم … وقتل امه واخوته - الحلقة ٥٩ | ٢٠٢٢
14:40 | 2022-10-23
Play
في كربلاء سرقَهم … وقتل امه واخوته - الحلقة ٥٩ | ٢٠٢٢
14:40 | 2022-10-23
رحال
Play
رحال
الحجاج الايزيديون في عيد الجماعية - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-22
Play
الحجاج الايزيديون في عيد الجماعية - الحلقة ٢٥ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-22
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٢ الى ٢٨ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-22
Play
من ٢٢ الى ٢٨ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-22
اعلان
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
حل البرلمان هو الأمثل
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
رمضان 2022
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.