Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
نتائج الانتخابات
اليوم الانتخابي
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
للنساء فقط
منوعات
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
رياضة
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2022
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
محامية السبعاوي تكشف: تسليمه صفقة سياسية مع لبنان
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

بالفيديو.. بلفور يتلطخ بـ"الطماطم" وهتافات فلسطين تغزو البرلمان البريطاني

دوليات

2022-11-14 | 06:15
بالفيديو.. بلفور يتلطخ بـ&quot;الطماطم&quot; وهتافات فلسطين تغزو البرلمان البريطاني
1,071 مشاهدة

لطخت ناشطتان، تمثال آرثر جميس بلفور في البرلمان البريطاني بالعاصمة لندن، احتجاجا منهما على الوعد الذي قطعه آنذاك لتأسيس "دولة إسرائيل" على الأراضي الفلسطينية.

وأظهرت لقطة فيديو إحدى الناشطتين وهي ترش التمثال بمادة عصير الطماطم "الكاتشب"، وقالت إحدى الناشطتين إن الفلسطينيين يعانون منذ سنوات بسبب بلفور، وإنه أعطى (إسرائيل) أرضا فلسطينية لا يملك صلاحية إعطائها لأحد.

ورفعت الناشطتان العلم الفلسطيني هاتفتين "فلسطين حرة"، وقالتا إن "حركة العمل الفلسطيني، لن تتوقف ما دامت بريطانيا تستمر في التواطؤ مع إسرائيل ضد الفلسطينيين".

يشار إلى أن أعضاء حركة العمل الفلسطيني نجحوا العام الماضي في إيقاف صناعة طائرات بدون طيار في مصنع شركة الدفاع الإسرائيلية "ألبيت سيستمز" بمدينة ليستر البريطانية، وذلك عبر احتجاجات نظموها أمام المصنع.

و"وعد بلفور"، هو الاسم الشائع الذي يطلق على الرسالة التي بعثها وزير الخارجية البريطاني آرثر جيمس بلفور، في 2 تشرين الثاني/ نوفمبر 1917، إلى اللورد (اليهودي) ليونيل وولتر دي روتشيلد، وأشار فيها إلى أن حكومته ستبذل غاية جهدها لإنشاء وطن قومي لليهود في فلسطين.

فيما تطالب السلطة الفلسطينية المملكة المتحدة بالاعتذار للفلسطينيين والاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية وإدانة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بسبب هذا الوعد، إلا أن المملكة المتحدة ترفض هذا المطلب.

وامتنعت بريطانيا عن التصويت على الاعتراف بفلسطين كدولة بمجلس الأمن الدولي في عام 2012.

وعلى لسان رئيسة الوزراء في 2017، تيريزا ماي، أعربت بريطانيا عن اعتزازها بإقامة "دولة إسرائيل" بذكرى مرور 100 عام على وعد بلفور.
>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
حرية المرأة المالية - الحلقة ١٦٥ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-14
Play
حرية المرأة المالية - الحلقة ١٦٥ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-14
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق باب المعظم - حلقة ٣٣٦ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-14
Play
سوق باب المعظم - حلقة ٣٣٦ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
ثلاثة إخوة بايعوا الارهاب عبر الوتس .. ونفذوا العمليات في الجبور - الحلقة ٦٢ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-13
Play
ثلاثة إخوة بايعوا الارهاب عبر الوتس .. ونفذوا العمليات في الجبور - الحلقة ٦٢ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-13
عشرين
Play
عشرين
موازنة ٢٠٢٣ الاكبر بتاريخ العراق .. مضامين خدمية ومساعي لإقرارها مبكرا - حلقة ٥٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-13
Play
موازنة ٢٠٢٣ الاكبر بتاريخ العراق .. مضامين خدمية ومساعي لإقرارها مبكرا - حلقة ٥٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-13
Play
١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-13
رحال
Play
رحال
جوبي، شعر، غناء من فلكلور الفلوجة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-11-12
Play
جوبي، شعر، غناء من فلكلور الفلوجة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-11-12
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
آمال التعيينات ورهان الإطار تخنق موازنة السوداني المرتقبة - حلقة ٦٢ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-12
Play
آمال التعيينات ورهان الإطار تخنق موازنة السوداني المرتقبة - حلقة ٦٢ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-12
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٢ الى ١٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-12
Play
من ١٢ الى ١٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-12
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
هندسة داخلية ورقص - حلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
15:45 | 2022-11-11
Play
هندسة داخلية ورقص - حلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
15:45 | 2022-11-11
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
حرائق العراق المتتالية.. فعلٌ لفاعل حاضر ام امرٌ لفاعل مستتر - الحلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:20 | 2022-11-10
Play
حرائق العراق المتتالية.. فعلٌ لفاعل حاضر ام امرٌ لفاعل مستتر - الحلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:20 | 2022-11-10
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
حرية المرأة المالية - الحلقة ١٦٥ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-14
Play
حرية المرأة المالية - الحلقة ١٦٥ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-14
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق باب المعظم - حلقة ٣٣٦ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-14
Play
سوق باب المعظم - حلقة ٣٣٦ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-14
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
ثلاثة إخوة بايعوا الارهاب عبر الوتس .. ونفذوا العمليات في الجبور - الحلقة ٦٢ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-13
Play
ثلاثة إخوة بايعوا الارهاب عبر الوتس .. ونفذوا العمليات في الجبور - الحلقة ٦٢ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-13
عشرين
Play
عشرين
موازنة ٢٠٢٣ الاكبر بتاريخ العراق .. مضامين خدمية ومساعي لإقرارها مبكرا - حلقة ٥٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-13
Play
موازنة ٢٠٢٣ الاكبر بتاريخ العراق .. مضامين خدمية ومساعي لإقرارها مبكرا - حلقة ٥٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-13
Play
١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-13
رحال
Play
رحال
جوبي، شعر، غناء من فلكلور الفلوجة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-11-12
Play
جوبي، شعر، غناء من فلكلور الفلوجة - الحلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-11-12
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
آمال التعيينات ورهان الإطار تخنق موازنة السوداني المرتقبة - حلقة ٦٢ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-12
Play
آمال التعيينات ورهان الإطار تخنق موازنة السوداني المرتقبة - حلقة ٦٢ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-12
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٢ الى ١٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-12
Play
من ١٢ الى ١٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-12
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
هندسة داخلية ورقص - حلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
15:45 | 2022-11-11
Play
هندسة داخلية ورقص - حلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
15:45 | 2022-11-11
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
حرائق العراق المتتالية.. فعلٌ لفاعل حاضر ام امرٌ لفاعل مستتر - الحلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:20 | 2022-11-10
Play
حرائق العراق المتتالية.. فعلٌ لفاعل حاضر ام امرٌ لفاعل مستتر - الحلقة ٩٠ | الموسم 2
15:20 | 2022-11-10
اعلان
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
رمضان 2022
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.