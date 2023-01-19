"لا أملك طاقة لسنوات أخرى".. رئيسة وزراء نيوزيلندا تحدد موعد استقالتها (فيديو)

Wow. This quote from Jacinda Ardern’s resignation: ‘Hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused...that you can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go’..
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 19, 2023
