إيران: الحرس الثوري أكبر منظمة لمكافحة الإرهاب في العالم

دوليات

2023-01-20 | 05:26
إيران: الحرس الثوري أكبر منظمة لمكافحة الإرهاب في العالم
864 مشاهدة

عزا المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، ناصر كنعاني سبب غضب "النادي العالمي للإرهابيين" من الحرس الثوري هو إنه أكبر منظمة لمكافحة الإرهاب في العالم.

وكتب كنعاني في تغريدة على "تويتر": "إن نظام الفصل العنصري الإسرائيلي هو أكبر هوية إرهابية منظمة في العالم والنظام البريطاني هو مؤسسه والنظام الأمريكي هو أكبر داعم له.. سبب غضب النادي العالمي للإرهابيين من الحرس الثوري واضح".


وصوت نواب البرلمان الأوروبي، يوم الأربعاء، لصالح التعديل المقترح لإدراج الحرس الثوري على قائمة الاتحاد الأوروبي للجماعات الإرهابية. وصوت 598 ممثلا لصالح هذا المشروع، فيما صوت 9 ممثلين ضده وامتنع 31 ممثلا عن التصويت.

وردا على ذلك، حذر وزير الخارجية الإيراني حسين أمير عبد اللهيان، من أن "إدراج الحرس الثوري على قائمة الإرهاب يعني إطلاق أوروبا النار على نفسها، مشيرا إلى أنه "على الاتحاد أن يفكر بالتبعات السلبية لهذه الخطوة الانفعالية، وأن يركز على المسار الدبلوماسي والتعامل البناء والعقلانية".

وشدد عبد اللهيان على أن "رد فعل إيران سيكون مماثلا".
>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
