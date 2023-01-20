إيران: الحرس الثوري أكبر منظمة لمكافحة الإرهاب في العالم

The #apartheid Israeli regime is the world’s largest organized terror entity, the UK regime its founder & the US regime its greatest sponsor. The reason behind the anger of the “global club of terrorists” is crystal clear; the #IRGC is the world’s largest counter-terrorism inst. pic.twitter.com/YZ2ikemSzy
— Nasser Kanaani (@IRIMFA_SPOX) January 20, 2023
