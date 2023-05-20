زيلينسكي يبدي موقفاً من القمة العربية: شاكرون لكل من يدعم

Another strong day for Ukraine. Arab League summit. Bilateral meetings – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Iraq. Security. The release of our people from captivity. Peace Formula. The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, was with us. Grateful to the Crown Prince,… pic.twitter.com/b0SkmO1ZLl
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023
