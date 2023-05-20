Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
السومرية Kids
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
في بغداد.. قوة أمنية تشتبك مع عصابة مخدرات
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

زيلينسكي يبدي موقفاً من القمة العربية: شاكرون لكل من يدعم

دوليات

2023-05-20 | 01:46
زيلينسكي يبدي موقفاً من القمة العربية: شاكرون لكل من يدعم
940 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

نشر الرئيس الاوكراني، فولودومير زيلينسكي مقطع فيديو يلخص زيارته للمملكة العربية السعودية لحضور القمة العربية بدورتها الـ32 في مدينة جدة، الجمعة.

جاء ذلك في تغريدة لزيلينسكي على صفحته الرسمية بتويتر، قائلا بتعليق: "يوم قوي آخر لأوكرانيا.. قمة الجامعة العربية.. اجتماعات ثنائية – السعودية، الكويت، الإمارات، عُمان، العراق.. الأمن. تحرير شعبنا من الاسر. صيغة السلام. زعيم شعب التتار في القرم مصطفى دجيميليف كان معنا.."

وأضاف الرئيس الأوكراني في تغريدته: "ممتن لولي العهد، رئيس وزراء المملكة العربية السعودية محمد بن سلمان آل سعود لدعمه وحدة أراضي أوكرانيا وسيادتها.. شاكرين لكل من يدعم! نحن نتحرك".

ويذكر أن وزير الخارجية السعودي، الأمير فيصل بن فرحان قد أوضح، الجمعة، أن دعوة الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، لحضور القمة العربية في جدة، كان من باب "سماع وجهات نظر جميع الأطراف" في الأزمة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.
 




>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٠ الى ٢٦ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-20
Play
من ٢٠ الى ٢٦ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-20
Biotic
Play
Biotic
شنو يعني اضطراب الانية؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-19
Play
شنو يعني اضطراب الانية؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-19
علناً
Play
علناً
معاناة بابل من مشاكل حالت دون النهوض بواقعها - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-05-18
Play
معاناة بابل من مشاكل حالت دون النهوض بواقعها - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-05-18
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
الجامعات الاهلية في العراق .. بين المزايا والعيوب .. من المسؤول؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-05-18
Play
الجامعات الاهلية في العراق .. بين المزايا والعيوب .. من المسؤول؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-05-18
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ميسان.. السوق الكبير - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-05-18
Play
ميسان.. السوق الكبير - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-05-18
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
الكبة البغدادية الأصيلة .. المسكوف وغيرها - حلقة ٤ | الموسم 5
15:30 | 2023-05-17
Play
الكبة البغدادية الأصيلة .. المسكوف وغيرها - حلقة ٤ | الموسم 5
15:30 | 2023-05-17
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التنوع الفكري والثقافي اختلاف لا خلاف - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Play
التنوع الفكري والثقافي اختلاف لا خلاف - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تشجيع كرة القدم بين التعصب والانتماء - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Play
تشجيع كرة القدم بين التعصب والانتماء - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
عوائل عراقية تسكن سجن الأحداث - حلقة ٢ | الموسم ٥
17:30 | 2023-05-16
Play
عوائل عراقية تسكن سجن الأحداث - حلقة ٢ | الموسم ٥
17:30 | 2023-05-16
الأكثر مشاهدة
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٢٠ الى ٢٦ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-20
Play
من ٢٠ الى ٢٦ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-05-20
Biotic
Play
Biotic
شنو يعني اضطراب الانية؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-19
Play
شنو يعني اضطراب الانية؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-19
علناً
Play
علناً
معاناة بابل من مشاكل حالت دون النهوض بواقعها - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-05-18
Play
معاناة بابل من مشاكل حالت دون النهوض بواقعها - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2023-05-18
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
الجامعات الاهلية في العراق .. بين المزايا والعيوب .. من المسؤول؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-05-18
Play
الجامعات الاهلية في العراق .. بين المزايا والعيوب .. من المسؤول؟ - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-05-18
لقطات
Play
لقطات
الدراجات النارية.. لعب أطفال!! | ناس وناس
13:00 | 2023-05-18
Play
الدراجات النارية.. لعب أطفال!! | ناس وناس
13:00 | 2023-05-18
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ميسان.. السوق الكبير - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-05-18
Play
ميسان.. السوق الكبير - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2023-05-18
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
الكبة البغدادية الأصيلة .. المسكوف وغيرها - حلقة ٤ | الموسم 5
15:30 | 2023-05-17
Play
الكبة البغدادية الأصيلة .. المسكوف وغيرها - حلقة ٤ | الموسم 5
15:30 | 2023-05-17
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التنوع الفكري والثقافي اختلاف لا خلاف - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Play
التنوع الفكري والثقافي اختلاف لا خلاف - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تشجيع كرة القدم بين التعصب والانتماء - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
Play
تشجيع كرة القدم بين التعصب والانتماء - الحلقة ٢٠ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-17
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
لا يهمني
لا يهمني
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
السومرية Kids
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.