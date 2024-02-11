مأساة الفلبين.. عشرات القتلى والمفقودين في انهيار ارضي (فيديو)

#Heavyrain that has pounded #Mindanao, #Philippines, for weeks has caused #flooding and #landslides.
The death toll in #Davao has risen to 14 people. More than 240,000 people have fled their homes.#GlobalCrisis #Climate #12000yearsCycle #Thursday pic.twitter.com/cNysOe9xB4
— Tanya Birdie❤️ (@TanyaGorobets1) February 8, 2024
