Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
"ديربي بغداد".. التعادل يحسم لقاء الزوراء والشرطة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

مأساة الفلبين.. عشرات القتلى والمفقودين في انهيار ارضي (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-02-11 | 11:58
مأساة الفلبين.. عشرات القتلى والمفقودين في انهيار ارضي (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,142 مشاهدة

أعلنت السلطات الفلبينية، اليوم الأحد، عن ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى انهيار أرضي هائل ضرب قرية لتعدين الذهب في جنوب الفلبين إلى 54 شخصا، فيما لا يزال 63 شخصا في عداد المفقودين.

وضرب الانهيار الأرضي قرية ماسارا الجبلية في مقاطعة دافاو دي أورو مساء الثلاثاء بعد أسابيع من الأمطار الغزيرة.
 


وقالت حكومة إقليم دافاو دي أورو في منشور على "فيسبوك"، إنه "تم انتشال 54 جثة".

وأضافت أن "32 ساكنا على الأقل نجوا من الإصابات لكن 63 ما زالوا في عداد المفقودين".

ومن بين المفقودين عمال مناجم كانوا ينتظرون في حافلتين للعودة إلى منازلهم عندما وقع الانهيار الأرضي ودفنهم.

وتعرقلت عملية البحث بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية والمخاوف من حدوث المزيد من الانهيارات الأرضية.

وقال مسؤولو الاستجابة للكوارث إنه "تم نقل أكثر من 1100 أسرة إلى مراكز الإخلاء حفاظا على سلامتهم".

وتعرضت المنطقة لأمطار غزيرة في الأسابيع التي سبقت وقوع الانهيار الأرضي.

وقال مسؤولون إن الزلازل دمرت أيضا منازل ومباني في المنطقة في الأشهر الأخيرة.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 11-02-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
العراق في دقيقة 11-02-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-02-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
حقوق الدائن والمدين في العراق - حلقة ٢١١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-11
Play
حقوق الدائن والمدين في العراق - حلقة ٢١١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-11
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-11
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
Play
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٠ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-10
Play
نشرة ١٠ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-10
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
Play
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أعمال عمرو دياب الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-02-09
Play
أعمال عمرو دياب الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-02-09
علناً
Play
علناً
الاعتداءات الامريكية المتكررة - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-08
Play
الاعتداءات الامريكية المتكررة - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-08
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
عشرات الوثائق تصل الى النزاهة الاتحادية… حكومة العيداني مشاريع وفساد - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-07
Play
عشرات الوثائق تصل الى النزاهة الاتحادية… حكومة العيداني مشاريع وفساد - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-07
الأكثر مشاهدة
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 11-02-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
العراق في دقيقة 11-02-2024 | 2024
11:30 | 2024-02-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
حقوق الدائن والمدين في العراق - حلقة ٢١١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-11
Play
حقوق الدائن والمدين في العراق - حلقة ٢١١ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-11
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-11
Play
شارع المتنبي بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٧ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
Play
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٠ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-10
Play
نشرة ١٠ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-10
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
Play
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
فن نيوز
Play
فن نيوز
أعمال عمرو دياب الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-02-09
Play
أعمال عمرو دياب الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2024-02-09
علناً
Play
علناً
الاعتداءات الامريكية المتكررة - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-08
Play
الاعتداءات الامريكية المتكررة - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-08
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
عشرات الوثائق تصل الى النزاهة الاتحادية… حكومة العيداني مشاريع وفساد - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-07
Play
عشرات الوثائق تصل الى النزاهة الاتحادية… حكومة العيداني مشاريع وفساد - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2024-02-07
خطأ تحكيمي
خطأ تحكيمي
ضعف تدريبي
ضعف تدريبي
مشاكل في التشكيلة
مشاكل في التشكيلة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.