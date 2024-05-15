Alsumaria Tv
إصابة رئيس وزراء سلوفاكيا بإطلاق نار (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-05-15 | 09:34
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
إصابة رئيس وزراء سلوفاكيا بإطلاق نار (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
3,232 مشاهدة

أكدت تقارير إعلامية، اليوم الأربعاء، أن رئيس وزراء سلوفاكيا روبرت فيكو أصيب في إطلاق نار وتم نقله إلى المستشفى.

وبحسب محطة التلفزيون الإخبارية (تي يه 3) التي ذكرت أنه "وقع الحادث في بلدة هاندلوفا، على بعد حوالي 150 كيلومترًا شمال شرق العاصمة، و تم اعتقال مشتبه به".



ووفقا لوسائل إعلام، فقد "تم إطلاق النار بعد جلسة للحكومة".
 
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
