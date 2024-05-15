إصابة رئيس وزراء سلوفاكيا بإطلاق نار (فيديو)

Footage immediately following the Assassination Attempt on Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico where he can be seen being Dragged into a Car by Security as the Shooter is Detained by several Bystanders and Police. pic.twitter.com/YNFOYVdHlS
Footage immediately following the Assassination Attempt on Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico where he can be seen being Dragged into a Car by Security as the Shooter is Detained by several Bystanders and Police. pic.twitter.com/YNFOYVdHlS
⚡️BREAKING:
Scenes from the assassination attempt on Slovakian PM Robert Fico!
🔹Several shots were fired after a Slovak cabinet meeting when Prime Minister Fico addressed the public.
🔹He is currently being taken to the hospital, according to local media.
The motives of the… pic.twitter.com/reF2KPaTeo
