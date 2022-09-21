ناسا توثق صوت اصطدام نيزك عملاق بكوكب المريخ (فيديو)

Listen👂
These "bloops" are the sound of a meteoroid impact on Mars – the first time it has ever been recorded! @NASAInSight’s seismometer picked up the peculiar noise, which is caused by an atmospheric effect. https://t.co/U32ErMoyMJ https://t.co/BV769TiboZ
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 19, 2022
