ناسا توثق صوت اصطدام نيزك عملاق بكوكب المريخ (فيديو)

علم وعالم

2022-09-21 | 03:22
ناسا توثق صوت اصطدام نيزك عملاق بكوكب المريخ (فيديو)
463 مشاهدة

وثقت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا" صوتا غريبا على كوكب المريخ، تبين أنه لنيزك عملاق كان يسبح في الغلاف الجوي للكوكب، قبل أن يتحطم على سطحه.

وحسب مختبر الدفع النفاث (JPL) التابع لناسا، فإن التسجيل يجمع بين "الموجات الزلزالية والصوتية" التي تم اكتشافها عندما ضربت صخرة فضائية المريخ في 5 أيلول/ 2021.

ويستمر الصوت حوالي 3 ثوان فقط، ويبدأ بصوت الصخرة تتطاير في السماء، وينتهي بـ"الضربات".
ويقول المختبر: "كانت هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يتم فيها التقاط صوت اصطدام نيزكي يحدث على كوكب آخر، وقد لا يكون هذا ما نتوقعه".

ويشرح المختبر طبيعة الصوت بأنك ستسمع "ثلاث ضربات، تمثل لحظات مميزة من التأثير"، ويوضح أن النيزك يدخل الغلاف الجوي للمريخ، ثم ينفجر إلى قطع، بعد ذلك يصطدم بالأرض.

الصوت الغريب نتج عن تأثير جوي لوحظ أيضا في الصحاري على الأرض، حيث تصل الأصوات منخفضة الحدة قبل الأصوات عالية النبرة، وفق المختبر.

يعلق علماء في مجال الفلك بالقول إن النيزك، وهو مصطلح يشير إلى الصخور الفضائية قبل أن تصطدم بالأرض، انفجر إلى ثلاث قطع على الأقل، تاركا 3 حفر متميزة.

وتقول وكالة ناسا إن مركبة الإنزال "إنسايت" التابعة لها التقطت الموجات الزلزالية، وحلقت مركبة استكشاف المريخ المدارية التابعة للوكالة فوق موقع الارتطام، وصورت "ثلاث نقاط مظلمة على السطح".
