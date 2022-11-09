الصين تسمح مرة أخرى بسقوط صاروخ "تائه" نحو الأرض

Our latest prediction for #CZ5B rocket body reentry is:

🚀04 Nov 2022 11:20 UTC ± 3 hours

Reentry will be along one of the ground tracks shown here. It is still too early to determine a meaningful debris footprint. Follow here for updates: https://t.co/KZZ9LgLk0k pic.twitter.com/GlnE8C0Iok