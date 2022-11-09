Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
نتائج الانتخابات
اليوم الانتخابي
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
للنساء فقط
منوعات
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
رياضة
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2022
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الأعرجي يؤكد أهمية دراسة مشروع قانون "خدمة العلم"
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

الصين تسمح مرة أخرى بسقوط صاروخ "تائه" نحو الأرض

علم وعالم

2022-11-09 | 07:05
الصين تسمح مرة أخرى بسقوط صاروخ &quot;تائه&quot; نحو الأرض
217 مشاهدة

أعلن المعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية، سقوط الصاروخ الصيني "لونغ مارش 5 بي"، عصر الجمعة، في المحيط الهادي، وهذا ما أوضحته الأرصاد والحسابات المدارية وأعلنته الصين.

وكان حطام الصاروخ الصيني الضخم يتجه إلى سقوط غير منضبط وخارج السيطرة على الأرض، عبر الغلاف الجوي، اليوم، وسط مخاوف من أن أجزاء من الصاروخ العملاق قد تتسبب في بعض الأضرار، حين اصطدامها بالأرض، وهذا يعتمد على مكان ارتطامه بالأرض سواء في البحر أو على اليابسة.

وتعد هذه هي المرة الرابعة خلال عامين التي يخرج فيها صاروخ صيني عن السيطرة، حيث اتجه الصاروخ الصيني نحو اصطدام غير متحكم فيه، وهذا ما دفع العديد من خبراء صناعة الفضاء إلى الذعر.

وأطلقت الصين الصاروخ الفضائي "Long March 5B"، حاملا معه إحدى القطع الرئيسية المسماة "Wentian" وذلك للالتحام مع محطة الفضاء الصينية "تيانغونغ".

وبحسب مسؤول صيني فإن "هذا النوع من الصواريخ يستخدم تقنية تصميم خاصة، مما يسمح لمعظم المكونات بالحرق خلال عملية دخول الغلاف الجوي، ولذا فإن احتمال إلحاق الضرر بالأرض، وأنشطة الطيران منخفض للغاية".



وعندما تسقط الأقمار الصناعية والمركبات الفضائية على نطاق أصغر خارج المدار، فإنها تحترق في الغالب في الغلاف الجوي، مما يشكل خطرًا ضئيلًا على الأرض تحته.

وتم إطلاق الصاروخ في 31 من أكتوبر الماضي، إلا أن قلب الصاروخ، والذي يبلغ حوالي 23 طنا، من المتوقع أن يتحطم ويضرب مكانًا ما على الأرض، بحسب موقع "سبيس" Space.com.

ولم يكن لأي جهة في العالم معرفة المكان والموعد الذي يسقط فيه هذا الحطام بشكل حتمي، إذ إن عملية التنبؤ هذه يشوبها العديد من عوامل عدم الدقة لأسباب مختلفة منها معرفة الهيئة التي سيدخل فيها الحطام إلى الغلاف الجوي، ومعرفة كثافة الغلاف الجوي العلوي بدقة لحظة الدخول إذ إنها تتغير بتغير النشاط الشمسي. وعلى الرغم من ذلك تكون هناك توقعات مبدئية ويذكر معها هامش الخطأ.

وتقدر شركة "أيروسبيس كورب" Aerospace Corp أن ما بين 10% و 40% من الصاروخ يمكن أن يصل إلى سطح الكوكب.

وعادة ما تتخذ معظم الدول التي ترتاد الفضاء وشركات الفضاء الاحتياطات عند إطلاق أجسام بهذا الحجم إلى الفضاء، مما يضمن التخلص من مركباتها فوق مناطق غير مأهولة بالسكان - عادةً في المحيط.

ويستمر متعقبو الأقمار الصناعية مع شركة "أيروسبيس كورب" Aerospace Corp، ومؤسسات أخرى في مراقبة مسار الصاروخ مع اقترابه من الأرض، وتحسين تنبؤاتهم بشأن المكان الذي يمكن أن يسقط فيه.


 >> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣٣٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-09
Play
سوق بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣٣٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-09
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
مشاتل بغداد واستيراد الحيوانات الاليفة - حلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-11-08
Play
مشاتل بغداد واستيراد الحيوانات الاليفة - حلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-11-08
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الزحامات المرورية .. ساعات ضائعة، ارواح متذمرة وحلول مغيبة - حلقة ٥٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-08
Play
الزحامات المرورية .. ساعات ضائعة، ارواح متذمرة وحلول مغيبة - حلقة ٥٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-08
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-08
Play
نشرة ٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-08
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
مسلسل الحرائق يستمر في العراق - Morning Live - الحلقة ١٦١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-08
Play
مسلسل الحرائق يستمر في العراق - Morning Live - الحلقة ١٦١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-08
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان جو أشقر - حلقة ٢٨
14:50 | 2022-11-07
Play
الفنان جو أشقر - حلقة ٢٨
14:50 | 2022-11-07
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
موازنة 2023 .. العجز يطارد أحلام المنتظرين - بالمختزل - حلقة ٦٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-07
Play
موازنة 2023 .. العجز يطارد أحلام المنتظرين - بالمختزل - حلقة ٦٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-07
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
قرر بيع ابنته بمبلغ 37 مليون! - الحلقة ٦١ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-06
Play
قرر بيع ابنته بمبلغ 37 مليون! - الحلقة ٦١ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-06
رحال
Play
رحال
مملكة الحضر في محافظة نينوى واحد من اهم المعالم الأثرية في العالم - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2022-11-05
Play
مملكة الحضر في محافظة نينوى واحد من اهم المعالم الأثرية في العالم - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2022-11-05
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ٥ الى ١١ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-05
Play
من ٥ الى ١١ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
02:00 | 2022-11-05
الأكثر مشاهدة
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣٣٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-09
Play
سوق بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٣٣٣ | الموسم 5
04:00 | 2022-11-09
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
مشاتل بغداد واستيراد الحيوانات الاليفة - حلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-11-08
Play
مشاتل بغداد واستيراد الحيوانات الاليفة - حلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 1
14:50 | 2022-11-08
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الزحامات المرورية .. ساعات ضائعة، ارواح متذمرة وحلول مغيبة - حلقة ٥٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-08
Play
الزحامات المرورية .. ساعات ضائعة، ارواح متذمرة وحلول مغيبة - حلقة ٥٥ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-11-08
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-08
Play
نشرة ٨ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-11-08
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
مسلسل الحرائق يستمر في العراق - Morning Live - الحلقة ١٦١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-08
Play
مسلسل الحرائق يستمر في العراق - Morning Live - الحلقة ١٦١ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-11-08
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان جو أشقر - حلقة ٢٨
14:50 | 2022-11-07
Play
الفنان جو أشقر - حلقة ٢٨
14:50 | 2022-11-07
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
موازنة 2023 .. العجز يطارد أحلام المنتظرين - بالمختزل - حلقة ٦٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-07
Play
موازنة 2023 .. العجز يطارد أحلام المنتظرين - بالمختزل - حلقة ٦٠ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-11-07
لقطات
Play
لقطات
"الكل يعيروني بالعوره&".. رهف بحاجة لعملية طارئة للعين | Morning Live
07:00 | 2022-11-07
Play
"الكل يعيروني بالعوره&".. رهف بحاجة لعملية طارئة للعين | Morning Live
07:00 | 2022-11-07
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
قرر بيع ابنته بمبلغ 37 مليون! - الحلقة ٦١ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-06
Play
قرر بيع ابنته بمبلغ 37 مليون! - الحلقة ٦١ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-11-06
رحال
Play
رحال
مملكة الحضر في محافظة نينوى واحد من اهم المعالم الأثرية في العالم - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2022-11-05
Play
مملكة الحضر في محافظة نينوى واحد من اهم المعالم الأثرية في العالم - الحلقة ٢٧ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2022-11-05
اعلان
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
رمضان 2022
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
انتخابات 2021
محليات
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
كورونا اليوم
خاص السومرية
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2022 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.