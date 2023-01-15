من أصل فلبيني.. أمريكية تفوز بلقب ملكة جمال الكون (فيديو)

The new Miss Universe is USA!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/7vryvLV92Y
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023
The new Miss Universe is USA!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/7vryvLV92Y
WATCH 🚨 Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel modeled a “woman on the moon" look for the national costume part of the Miss Universe competition
pic.twitter.com/3LMFIOoIOP
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 14, 2023
WATCH 🚨 Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel modeled a “woman on the moon" look for the national costume part of the Miss Universe competition