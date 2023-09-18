Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
كأس العالم فيفا 2022
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الجيش المصري يعلن مقتل وإصابة 9 من قواته
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

إطلالات النجوم في "موريكس دور".. بريقٌ وأناقة رغم بعض التعثرات

فن وثقافة

2023-09-18 | 09:26
إطلالات النجوم في &quot;موريكس دور&quot;.. بريقٌ وأناقة رغم بعض التعثرات
202 مشاهدة

شهد مساء أمس الأحد حفل توزيع جوائز "موريكس دور" لعام 2023، الذي أقيم في كازينو لبنان. وقد جمع على السجادة الحمراء نخبة من النجمات والنجوم الذين تألقوا بحضور لافت وأنيق. وحمل الحفل هذا العام عنوان StayingAlive TheShowMustGoOn تعبيراً عن المرونة والصمود الذي يتمتع بهما الشعب اللبناني.

تعرّفوا على تفاصيل إطلالاتهم هنا:


قدّمت الحفل الإعلاميّة اللبنانيّة هيلدا خليفة وقد تألقت بإطلالة خلّابة تحدثت عنها المواقع والصحف كافة لما فيها من رقي وكاريزما عكست شخصيتها الراقية. اختارت هيلدا ثوبها الذهبي العاري الكتفين من دار Nicolas Jebran وقد نسّقته مع حذاء باللون نفسه من Guiseppe Zanotti الإيطاليّة.
 



حصلت النجمة نوال الزغبي على جائزة "نجمة الغناء اللبنانيّة وأفضل أغنية هادفة "حفلة". وهي تألّقت للمناسبة بثوب أسود عاري الكتفين اختارته من La Bourjoisie وقد نسّقته مع مجوهرات ماسيّة من Nsouli Jewelry.
 



استحقّت الممثلة ورد الخال جائزة أفضل ممثلة لبنانيّة- دور أول عن "للموت3". وقد اختارت ثوبها الأبيض الطويل من دار Antoine Kareh Couture ونسّقته مع مجوهرات مُبتكرة.
 



تألّقت النجمة العراقيّة رحمة رياض بثوب أصفر مشرق حمل توقيع دار Zuhair Murad، نسقته مع مجوهرات ماسيّة من Bulgari. وقد حصلت على جائزة نجمة الغناء العربيّة.
 



اعتمدت النجمة اللبنانية ميريام فارس إطلالة مميّزة اختارتها من دار Nicolas Jebran وقد نسّقتها مع مجوهرات ماسيّة. تميّز بالفستان تصميمه المكشوف والضيق من الأعلى وتزيين هذا القسم بحبيبات برّاقة لينسدل بشيفون واسع تم تزيينه بأحبال طولية متلألئة. وقد حصلت ميريام على جائزة أول نجمة لبنانيّة عربيّة تصل إلى العالميّة.
 

كرّم حفل موريكس دور النجمة التركيّة شيفال سام المعروفة بدور إندر في مسلسل التفّاح الحرام. وهي تألقت للمناسبة بإطلالة ذات طابع درامي. فتألقت بثوب أسود حمل توقيع علامة Sburcucam التركيّة ونسقته مع قفازات سوداء طويلة ومجوهرات من Tiffany&Co.
 


حصلت النجمة السوريّة كاريس بشّار على جائزة أفضل مُمثّلة عربيّة في الدراما المُشتركة عن دورها في مسلسل "النار بالنار"، وقد تألقت بثوب عاري الكتفين تميّز بتصميمه الأنيق وتدرّجاته اللونيّة المُبتكرة.
 
تألقت الممثلة اللبنانية ساشا دحدوح بإطلالة لافتة باللون الأحمر، وقد نسّقت ثوبها مع قفازات طويلة وحصلت على جائزة أفضل ممثلة لبنانية - دور مُساند عن مسلسل "النار بالنار".
 



استلمت الفنانة اللبنانية عبير نعمه جائزة موريكس دور التميّز الفني Woman of worth. وقد ظهرت بإطلالة كلاسيكيّة راقية بثوبها الأسود الطويل الذي غطّته حبيبات الكريستال.
 



اختارت النجمة اللبنانية ماغي بوغصن إطلالة مونوكروميّة بلوني الأسود والأبيض حملت توقيع المصمم Rami Kadi. تميز الفستان بتصميمه الناعم الذي يبرز رشاقتها، وجاء ضيقاً بالكامل مع أقمشة متداخلة من هذين اللونين وينسدل منه ذيل طويل من الشيفون باللون الأبيض، وقد نسّقته مع مجوهرات فخمة.
 



واختارت الفنانة عبير صبري فستاناً باللون الأخضر بتصميم أنيق جاء من دون أكتاف وأكمام، وهو مؤلّف من جزءين، إذ تميّز الجزء الأعلى بحركة كشاكش جانبية، أما الجزء الأسفل فهو عبارة عن تنورة طويلة تبدأ ضيقة ثم تنسدل باتساع، ونسّقت الثوب مع مجوهرات ناعمة.
 


من النجوم الشباب الذين تميّزوا بإطلالات لافتة في هذا الحفل نذكر النجم المصري محمد رمضان الذي حصل على جائزة أفضل ممثل عربي في الدراما المصريّة عن مسلسل "جعفر العمدة". وقد اختار الظهور ببدلة حمراء نسّقها مع طوق ذهبي حول العنق على شكل تنّين ومجموعة من الخواتم الكبيرة.
 
 

حصل الممثل اللبناني نيكولا معوّض على جائزة تميّز خاصة لممثّل لبناني يصل إلى العالميّة. وقد اختار الظهور في هذا الحفل بإطلالة لافتة تألفت من بدلة برّاقة حملت توقيع المصمم Georges Hobeika، وبشعرٍ أشقر.
 

>> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا  

 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
نظرة المجتمع على استخدام النساء للاركيلة - الحلقة ١٠٨ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-18
Play
نظرة المجتمع على استخدام النساء للاركيلة - الحلقة ١٠٨ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-18
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-18
Play
منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-18
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
تجار دوليون في قبضة مديرية مخد رات البصرة -الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
تجار دوليون في قبضة مديرية مخد رات البصرة -الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-09-17
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الضمان الاجتماعي..قانون نافذ يُفتّش عن آليات تنفيذ! - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
الضمان الاجتماعي..قانون نافذ يُفتّش عن آليات تنفيذ! - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-09-17
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
الله يتكفل برعايتك بحنان من لدنه- الحلقة ٢٩
13:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
الله يتكفل برعايتك بحنان من لدنه- الحلقة ٢٩
13:00 | 2023-09-17
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٧ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-17
Play
نشرة ١٧ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-17
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
Play
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Play
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Biotic
Play
Biotic
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
فن نيوز 2023
Play
فن نيوز 2023
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
نظرة المجتمع على استخدام النساء للاركيلة - الحلقة ١٠٨ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-18
Play
نظرة المجتمع على استخدام النساء للاركيلة - الحلقة ١٠٨ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-09-18
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-18
Play
منطقة الصدرية - الحلقة ١٠٤ | الموسم 6
05:00 | 2023-09-18
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
تجار دوليون في قبضة مديرية مخد رات البصرة -الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
تجار دوليون في قبضة مديرية مخد رات البصرة -الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
17:00 | 2023-09-17
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الضمان الاجتماعي..قانون نافذ يُفتّش عن آليات تنفيذ! - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
الضمان الاجتماعي..قانون نافذ يُفتّش عن آليات تنفيذ! - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-09-17
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
الله يتكفل برعايتك بحنان من لدنه- الحلقة ٢٩
13:00 | 2023-09-17
Play
الله يتكفل برعايتك بحنان من لدنه- الحلقة ٢٩
13:00 | 2023-09-17
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٧ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-17
Play
نشرة ١٧ آيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-09-17
رحال
Play
رحال
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
Play
مدينة هورامان، محافظة حلبجة - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2023-09-16
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Play
من ١٦ الى ٢٢ أيلول ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-09-16
Biotic
Play
Biotic
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
Play
فقدان الذاكرة وعلاجه - الحلقة ٢١ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-09-15
فن نيوز 2023
Play
فن نيوز 2023
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
Play
حفلة عمرو دياب في بيروت - الحلقة ٢
15:00 | 2023-09-15
نعم، قادرة على ذلك
نعم، قادرة على ذلك
لا اعتقد، بغداد ستفاوضها وتوقفها
لا اعتقد، بغداد ستفاوضها وتوقفها
لا يهمني
لا يهمني
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
مسلسلات
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.