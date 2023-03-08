مسؤولة اممية تزور بغداد وشارع المتنبي: "يوم عظيم وحوارات مع البغداديين" (صور)

What an exciting first day in #Iraq. It was a great pleasure for me to walk the streets of Old #Baghdad, to see its monuments which testify to the rich history of Iraq and to have direct talks with the Baghdadis. pic.twitter.com/huaUv2m7xv
— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) March 7, 2023
I especially wanted to go to #AlMutanabbi Street, famous in the Arab world to have long drawn bibliophiles. Its bookstores and its very dynamic life highlight the return of peace and prosperity to #Iraq through culture. #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/488nQP8RLV
— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) March 7, 2023
I spoke with the booksellers and we have the same conviction: culture has a central role for the future of #Iraq. It is an important factor of social cohesion, as well as it is a source of job creation and economic activity. #AlMutanabbi #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/rYUo2KC50G
— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) March 7, 2023
Moving discussion with the owner of the Shabandar café, iconic place of #Baghdad's intellectual heritage, 16 years after the attack. Thanks to him and his family for their hospitality and their inspiring message of hope. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/S7WxrZYjQ0
— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) March 7, 2023
