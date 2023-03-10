Alsumaria TV
موسكو تتهم واشنطن: تعدّ لإثارة حرب في هذه الدولة
سُرقت من متحف بغداد في 2003.. إعادة قطعة أثرية للعراق عمرها 2700 عام

محليات

2023-03-10 | 01:07
سُرقت من متحف بغداد في 2003.. إعادة قطعة أثرية للعراق عمرها 2700 عام
1,291 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - محليات
أعاد مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي إلى العراق قطعة أثرية مسروقة يعود تاريخها إلى حوالي 2700 عام، يعتقد أنها سرقت خلال نهب المتحف العراقي في بغداد في عام 2003.

وتظهر القطعة العاجية مجسما لأبو الهول، وهي مزينة، وقد تم عرضها في متحف كارلوس في جامعة إيموري في أتلانتا.

ووفقا لموقع الـ"إف بي أي"، فقد اكتشف عملاء المكتب أن القطعة ربما سرقت أثناء نهب المتحف العراقي في بغداد في عام 2003، مرجحا أن يكون هذا هو أول أثر مسروق من بغداد يعثر عليه في متحف أمريكي.

ويعتقد المحققون أن متحف كارلوس اشترى القطعة الأثرية في عام 2006 بناء على معلومات مضللة.
 


وقال جوزيف بونافولونتا، الوكيل الخاص المسؤول عن المكتب الميداني في بوسطن: "تمثل هذه القضية التزامنا المستمر بالسعي لتحقيق العدالة لضحايا جرائم الفن هنا وفي الخارج".

وأضاف: "مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في بوسطن فخور للغاية بأنه لعب دورا في المساعدة على استعادة القطعة"، مبينا أنه أقيم حفل في السفارة العراقية في واشنطن العاصمة، حيث قام عميل خاص بفريق مكافحة الجرائم الفنية بتسليم القطعة الأثرية إلى السفارة لإعادتها إلى العراق.

السومرية - أخبار العراق
