سُرقت من متحف بغداد في 2003.. إعادة قطعة أثرية للعراق عمرها 2700 عام

#FBI Boston assisted @FBIAtlanta in identifying & repatriating a 2,700-year-old artifact named "Furniture Fitting with Sphinx Trampling a Youth" to the Iraqi government yesterday. Investigators believe it was stolen from the Iraq Museum in Baghdad in 2003. https://t.co/7E3DbLiY9v pic.twitter.com/kIw30tpWlV
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 9, 2023
