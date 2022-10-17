Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
مريض يعزف "الساكسفون" أثناء خضوعه لعملية خطيرة (فيديو)

منوعات

2022-10-17 | 02:49
مريض يعزف &quot;الساكسفون&quot; أثناء خضوعه لعملية خطيرة (فيديو)
468 مشاهدة

نجح أطباء إيطاليون في إجراء عملية دقيقة في الدماغ لمريض، ظلّ مستيقظا وهو يعزف على آلة الساكسفون.

وقال مستشفى بايديا الدولي في روما ببيان صحفي، إن المريض البالغ من العمر 35 عاما، والذي لم تكشف عن اسمه، ظلّ مستيقظا وهو يعزف الساكسفون، أثناء عملية لإزالة ورم من دماغه، استمرت 9 ساعات.
وأوضح الأطباء أن الأداء الموسيقي سمح للجراحين بتحديد الوظائف المختلفة لدماغه أثناء إجراء العملية.

وأشار الدكتور كريستيان برغنا، الذي قاد فريق الجراحة، في بيان إلى أن: "الجراحة أثناء اليقظة تتيح إمكانية رسم خرائط دقيقة للغاية أثناء الجراحة للشبكات العصبية التي تكمن وراء وظائف الدماغ المختلفة مثل اللعب والتحدث والتحرك والتذكر والعد".

وأضاف: "الهدف من الجراحة أثناء اليقظة هو إزالة ورم الدماغ أو تشوه الأوعية الدموية مثل الأورام الكهفية الموجودة في مناطق معينة من الدماغ، دون أن تتأثر الوظائف الحيوية الأخرى للمريض".
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
سوق جميلة - الحلقة ٣١٦ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-17
Play
سوق جميلة - الحلقة ٣١٦ | الموسم 5
05:00 | 2022-10-17
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
مرتديا عباءة نسائية صاحب بسطية يسرق منزل عقيد في الجيش العراقي - الحلقة ٥٨ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-16
Play
مرتديا عباءة نسائية صاحب بسطية يسرق منزل عقيد في الجيش العراقي - الحلقة ٥٨ | ٢٠٢٢
14:50 | 2022-10-16
عشرين
Play
عشرين
السوداني يدخل متاهة المحاصصة والارضاء.. والصدر يرفض مشاركة تياره بالحكومة - حلقة ٤٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-16
Play
السوداني يدخل متاهة المحاصصة والارضاء.. والصدر يرفض مشاركة تياره بالحكومة - حلقة ٤٦ | 2022
14:00 | 2022-10-16
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-16
Play
نشرة ١٦ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
12:45 | 2022-10-16
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الشك بين الازواج هل هو حب ام انعدام الثقة - الحلقة ١٤٤ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-16
Play
الشك بين الازواج هل هو حب ام انعدام الثقة - الحلقة ١٤٤ | 2022
05:00 | 2022-10-16
رحال
Play
رحال
عاصمة العراق الزراعية، محافظة الديوانية - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-15
Play
عاصمة العراق الزراعية، محافظة الديوانية - الحلقة ٢٤ | الموسم 3
14:50 | 2022-10-15
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
بعد التكليف.. الصدر يهاجم حكومة بني العباس ويهدد الجشعين من أنصاره - حلقة ٥١ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-15
Play
بعد التكليف.. الصدر يهاجم حكومة بني العباس ويهدد الجشعين من أنصاره - حلقة ٥١ | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2022-10-15
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٥ الى ٢١ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-15
Play
من ١٥ الى ٢١ تشرين الأول ٢٠٢٢ | 2022
03:00 | 2022-10-15
مع محسّد
Play
مع محسّد
جَنين الإحاطة! من فتق الخياطة!! - حلقة ٩١ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2022-10-14
Play
جَنين الإحاطة! من فتق الخياطة!! - حلقة ٩١ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2022-10-14
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
Play
قانون العشوائيات حكومة توجز الحل وبرلمان يعيد الحل - الحلقة ٨٦ | الموسم 2
16:30 | 2022-10-13
