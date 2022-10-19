Alsumaria TV
نقاط زرقاء غامضة في الغلاف الجوي.. و ناسا تشرح ما هي؟

منوعات

2022-10-19 | 03:21
نقاط زرقاء غامضة في الغلاف الجوي.. و ناسا تشرح ما هي؟
387 مشاهدة

التقط رائد فضاء على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية (ISS) صورة غريبة للأرض من الفضاء تحتوي على نقطتين مضيئتين زرقاوين غريبتين تلمعان في الغلاف الجوي لكوكبنا.

وبدت النقاط الزرقاء المبهرة، التي تطفو فوق الأرض، غريبة، لكنها في الواقع نتيجة لظاهرتين طبيعيتين غير مرتبطتين وحدثتا للتو في الوقت نفسه.

وفي الواقع، التقطت الصورة العام الماضي من قبل أحد أعضاء طاقم البعثة 66، الذي لم يفصح عن اسمه، في أثناء مرور محطة الفضاء الدولية فوق بحر الصين الجنوبي. ونشرت الصورة على الإنترنت في 9 أكتوبر من قبل مرصد الأرض التابع لناسا.

وتمثل النقطة الأولى من الضوء، والتي يمكن رؤيتها في الجزء السفلي من الصورة، ضربة برق هائلة في مكان خليج تايلاند، ومن الصعب عادة رؤية ضربات الصواعق من محطة الفضاء الدولية، لأنها عادة ما تكون مغطاة بالغيوم. ولكن هذه الضربة الخاصة حدثت بجوار فجوة دائرية كبيرة في الجزء العلوي من السحب، ما تسبب في إضاءة البرق للجدران المحيطة بهيكل يشبه كالديرا الغيم، ما أدى إلى إنشاء حلقة مضيئة مدهشة.

والنقطة الزرقاء الثانية، التي يمكن رؤيتها في أعلى يمين الصورة، ناتجة عن ضوء مشوه من القمر. ويعني اتجاه قمر الأرض بالنسبة لمحطة الفضاء الدولية أن الضوء الذي يعكسه مرة أخرى من الشمس يمر مباشرة عبر الغلاف الجوي للكوكب، ما يحوله إلى نقطة زرقاء لامعة مع هالة غامضة. وهذا التأثير ناتج عن تشتت بعض ضوء القمر من جزيئات صغيرة في الغلاف الجوي للأرض، وفقا لمرصد الأرض.
ولألوان الضوء المرئي المختلفة أطوال موجية مختلفة، ما يؤثر على تفاعلها مع جزيئات الغلاف الجوي. فالضوء الأزرق له أقصر طول موجي، وبالتالي هو الأكثر تشتتاً، ما يتسبب في تحول القمر إلى اللون الأزرق في هذه الصورة. ويفسر هذا التأثير أيضا سبب ظهور السماء باللون الأزرق خلال النهار، لأن الأطوال الموجية الزرقاء لأشعة الشمس تتشتت أكثر وتصبح أكثر وضوحا للعين البشرية، وفقا لوكالة ناسا.

وتظهر الصورة أيضا شبكة متوهجة من الأضواء الاصطناعية القادمة من تايلاند. وتنبعث المصادر البارزة الأخرى للتلوث الضوئي في الصورة من فيتنام وجزيرة هاينان، أقصى جنوب الصين، على الرغم من حجب مصادر الضوء هذه إلى حد كبير بسبب السحب.

والهالة البرتقالية الموازية لانحناء الأرض هي حافة الغلاف الجوي، التي تُعرف باسم "طرف الأرض" عند مشاهدتها من الفضاء، وفقا لمرصد الأرض.
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

منوعات

علم وعالم

