جيمس ويب يرصد مجموعة من المجرات تجمعت قبل 11.5 مليار عام (صور)

Knot your average discovery 🥨
We thought there was just one, but Webb revealed there are at least 3 galaxies forming a cosmic knot around this quasar. A quasar is a super bright galactic core, powered by a supermassive black hole. https://t.co/wiFgbPw7dR
Let's untangle this👇 pic.twitter.com/yfkq4MRB2n
— NASA Hallo-Webb Telescope 🕸🕷🎃 (@NASAWebb) October 20, 2022
1/ *NEW* Using #Webb, astronomers have discovered a cluster of galaxies in the process of formation around an "extremely red" quasar. The result will expand our understanding of how galaxies in the early Universe formed the cosmos we see today. Full story: https://t.co/ozr7TRgQvY pic.twitter.com/Z0WMdzCp72
— ESA Webb Telescope (@ESA_Webb) October 20, 2022
