السوداني يصدر بياناً بشأن مقابلات المرشحين للكابينة الوزارية
جيمس ويب يرصد مجموعة من المجرات تجمعت قبل 11.5 مليار عام (صور)

منوعات

2022-10-23 | 04:05
جيمس ويب يرصد مجموعة من المجرات تجمعت قبل 11.5 مليار عام (صور)
469 مشاهدة

التقط تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي ما يبدو أنه "هالتان" من المادة المظلمة في منطقة تتشكل فيها "عقدة" من المجرات حول نواة مجرة نشطة شديدة السطوع تجمعت قبل 11.5 مليار سنة.

وحصل التلسكوب على صورة للمجرات الثلاث المندمجة معا، والتي تدور بعضها حول بعض بسرعات كبيرة، وهو أمر ممكن فقط في حالة وجود قدر كبير من الكتلة.

ويعتقد علماء الفلك أن الكتلة عبارة عن "هالتين هائلتين من المادة المظلمة تندمجان معا".

والمادة المظلمة، رغم الاعتقاد بأنها تشكل 80% من الكون، لم تكتشف بعد بشكل مباشر مطلقا، لكن الدراسة التي أجرتها جامعة هايدلبرغ في ألمانيا تشير إلى أن جيمس ويب "من المحتمل أن يبحث في اللب المركزي الكثيف لهالة المادة المظلمة الضخمة".

وتمكن الفريق الدولي من العلماء من تحقيق هذا الاكتشاف المفاجئ، عندما كانوا يستخدمون تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي (JWST) للتحديق في مليارات السنين من الماضي السحيق.

ويمثل هذا الاكتشاف فرصة لمراقبة كيفية اندماج المجرات المبكرة لتشكّل الكون كما نراه اليوم.

ويبلغ عمر الكوازار الشديد السطوع والكوازار الأحمر للغاية، المعروف باسم SDSS J165202.64 + 172852.3، نحو 11.5 مليار سنة، وهو واحد من أقوى الكوازارات التي شوهدت على الإطلاق من هذه المسافة الهائلة، وفقا للعلماء، الذين وصفوه بأنه ثقب أسود في مرحلة التشكّل.

و"الكوازار" وهو المنطقة الغازية الساخنة المحيطة مباشرة بثقب أسود هائل - تصل درجة حرارته إلى عدة مئات الألاف من الدرجات المئوية ويبعث الضوء وأشعة أخرى، وهو مصدر راديوي فلكي.
>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

منوعات

علم وعالم

