عمرها 350 مليون سنة.. جيمس ويب يقود العلماء إلى أقدم المجرات (صور)

منوعات

2022-11-18 | 02:30
عمرها 350 مليون سنة.. جيمس ويب يقود العلماء إلى أقدم المجرات (صور)
285 مشاهدة

رصد تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي، من موقعه على بعد مليون ميل من الأرض، اثنتين من أبعد المجرات على الإطلاق.

وتبيّن أن هذه المجرات أكثر إشراقا مما يتوقعه أي شخص.

وقالت وكالة ناسا عبر موقعها الإلكتروني: "بعد أيام قليلة من بدء العمليات العلمية، دفع تلسكوب جيمس ويب علماء الفلك إلى عالم من المجرات المبكرة، والتي كانت مخفية في السابق عن جميع التلسكوبات الأخرى".

وعلق الباحث في برنامج GLASS-JWST العلمي والأستاذ بجامعة كاليفورنيا في لوس أنجلوس توماسو تريو على ذلك قائلا: "أَمِل العلماء أن يقدم التلسكوب الفضائي، الأكثر تقدما في العالم، ما هو غير متوقع، وبالفعل حصل ذلك، فالكون لم يخذلنا هذه المرة أيضا".

وتابع تريو: "اكتشفنا أن هناك العديد من المجرات البعيدة أكثر مما كنا نتوقع. ويدل ذلك على أن الكون كَوَّن مجرات أسرع وفي وقت أبكر مما كنا نظن".

وتسلّط الاكتشافات الجديدة، التي أعلنت عنها وكالة ناسا في مؤتمر صحافي، الضوء على ما بدا عليه الكون بعد بضع مئات ملايين السنين من الانفجار العظيم.

وذكرت وكالة ناسا في تقريرها أنه تبين لها بعد أربعة أيام فقط من التحليل أنه "يعود تاريخ إحدى المجرتين إلى نحو 350 مليون سنة بعد الانفجار العظيم"، ما يجعلها أبعد مجرة اكتشفت على الإطلاق.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن تكوين المجرة الثانية المكتشفة حديثا جاء بعد نحو 400 مليون سنة من ولادة الكون، وفق ناسا.

ويلفت تقرير واشنطن بوست إلى أنه قد يبدو للقارئ أن الـ350 مليون سنة عبارة عن وقت طويل جدا بعد الانفجار العظيم، إلا أنه يعد مبكرا نسبيا في حياة الكون.
وتوقع عالم الفلك بجامعة كاليفورنيا في سانتا كروز الذي ساعد في وضع فكرة تلسكوب ويب في الثمانينيات، غارث إلينجورث، أن "تُكتشف بعض المجرات البعيدة أيضا".

وقال علماء الفلك أن هذه المجرات البعيدة تبدو حمراء جدا. وذلك لأنهم بعيدون كثيرا ويتحركون بسرعة كبيرة. ويوضحون أن المشهد داخل المجرات نفسها مختلف تماما.

ويوضح إيلينجورث أن المجرات البعيدة "عبارة عن كتلة من النجوم والغاز الأزرق، وهذه الكتلة فوضوية للغاية".

وتتكون المجرات البعيدة غالبا من الهيدروجين والهيليوم، وتحتوي على كميات أصغر من العناصر الأخرى. والنجوم في هذه المجرات المبكرة أكثر إشراقا من الشمس بمليون مرة.

ويذكر أن تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي استغرق 30 عاما للإنشاء، وحصل ذلك بالتعاون بين وكالة ناسا ووكالات الفضاء الأوروبية والكندية، ووصلت قيمة المشروع إلى 10 مليارات دولار.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

علم وعالم

الأكثر مشاهدة
