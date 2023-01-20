"ماكدونالدز" تفاجئ أحد زبائنها بكيس مليء بالدولارات (فيديو)

One sausage McMuffin and… $5,000 cash? Josiah Vargas recorded himself unexpectedly receiving—and then returning—a bag of money he received from an Indiana McDonald’s drive-thru trip.
Vargas posted the entire experience to his TikTok, telling his followers, ‘Do good, people.’ pic.twitter.com/KfAReYZyHB
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2023
