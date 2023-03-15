Alsumaria TV
لص يهجم على امرأة لسرقتها ويتسبب بشللها في أمريكا (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-03-15 | 02:40
لص يهجم على امرأة لسرقتها ويتسبب بشللها في أمريكا (فيديو)
1,339 مشاهدة

لم تكن تعلم سيدة فيتنامية أن سحبها لمبلغ من المال من الصراف الآلي سيكون السبب المباشر لهجوم لص أرعن عليها وإصابتها بالشلل.

حيث تعرضت نونغ تروونغ (44 عاماً ) وتقيم في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية بالشلل، لهجوم أرعن من شخص قام بسرقتها في مركز تسوق بمنطقة هيوستن.

ووقعت الحادثة عندما قامت السيدة بسحب مبلغ من المال من حسابها المصرفي، حيث تبعها اللص حتى مركز التسوق، وقام بمهاجمتها.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة عملية الهجوم على نونغ، حيث ظهر الرجل وهو يمسك بالسيدة، ويحاول انتزاع الظرف الذي احتوى على المال.

وعندما وجد مقاومة من نونغ، أقدم الرجل على حملها، وضربها بقوة على الأرض، ليفر لاحقا بالمال الذي سرقه.

وحسبما ذكرت شبكة "فوكس نيوز" الأميركية، فقد أصيبت نونغ بالشلل نتيجة لتلف أصاب العمود الفقري من جراء الهجوم.

جدير بالذكر أن اللص الذي لم تقبض عليه السلطات بعد، قد تمكن من سرقة 4300 دولار، كانت نونغ قد ادخرتها لزيارة عائلتها المقيمة في فيتنام.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
