Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2023
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
السومرية Kids
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
الصدر يوجه بمنع سفر ثمانية من أعضاء مكتبه
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
اعلان

قبل رمضان بأيام.. صورة الكعبة المشرفة على سبيكة ذهبية ببريطانيا

منوعات

2023-03-18 | 05:25
قبل رمضان بأيام.. صورة الكعبة المشرفة على سبيكة ذهبية ببريطانيا
1,638 مشاهدة

قبل أيام قليلة من بداية شهر رمضان المبارك، أصدرت دار سك العملة الملكية البريطانية سبيكة من الذهب عليها صورة الكعبة المشرفة يمكن اقتناؤها أو تقديمها هدية في مناسبات مختلفة.

وأفادت الدار في بيان بأن السبيكة صممت بالتعاون مع المجلس الإسلامي في ويلز، وأشرفت عليها خبيرة التصميمات البريطانية إيما نوبل.

وتظهر صورة الكعبة في تصميم مميز على ظهر السبيكة، التي يبلغ وزنها 20 غراما، وتوضع في غلاف ذي طابع إسلامي، وتباع الآن بنحو 1155 جنيها إستيرلينيا (نحو 1400 دولار).
وأضاف بيان دار سك العملة "بخبرة 110 أعوام في سك النقود، قمنا بصياغة تمثيل جميل للكعبة المشرفة، أقدس موقع لملايين المسلمين، وهي هدية رائعة لمهرجان أو حفل زفاف أو أي مناسبة أخرى".

كما أكدت الدار أنها منحت 3 سبائك لإحدى المنظمات الخيرية في بريطانيا لتوجيهها لحساب المتضررين من الزلازل في تركيا وسوريا.

وعبر مغردون عن إعجابهم بالسبيكة وشكلها، واعتبروا إصدارها في هذا التوقيت لفتة مميزة، وأكد البعض أنه سيحرص على شرائها.


>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 

دوليات

منوعات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
باقلاء بالدهن الحر .. كباب وأشهى المأكولات والحلويات - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثالث
15:50 | 2023-03-22
Play
باقلاء بالدهن الحر .. كباب وأشهى المأكولات والحلويات - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثالث
15:50 | 2023-03-22
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
Play
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-03-21
Play
نشرة ٢١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-03-21
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
وزير التخطيط السابق نوري الدليمي - الحلقة ١٠٠ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-20
Play
وزير التخطيط السابق نوري الدليمي - الحلقة ١٠٠ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-20
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقي علوش الامير - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثاني
15:00 | 2023-03-20
Play
البلوگر العراقي علوش الامير - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثاني
15:00 | 2023-03-20
عشرين
Play
عشرين
نائب رئيس الوزراء السابق صالح المطلك - الحلقة ٩٤ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-19
Play
نائب رئيس الوزراء السابق صالح المطلك - الحلقة ٩٤ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-19
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
قاما بقتله بعد عملية شراء سيارة - الحلقة ٧٨ | ٢٠٢٣
15:00 | 2023-03-19
Play
قاما بقتله بعد عملية شراء سيارة - الحلقة ٧٨ | ٢٠٢٣
15:00 | 2023-03-19
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٨ الى ٢٤ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-18
Play
من ١٨ الى ٢٤ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-18
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
الحلقة الأخيرة من الموسم الثالث - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-03-17
Play
الحلقة الأخيرة من الموسم الثالث - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-03-17
Biotic
Play
Biotic
موانع الحمل وتاثيرها على صحة المرأة - الحلقة ٥٣ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-16
Play
موانع الحمل وتاثيرها على صحة المرأة - الحلقة ٥٣ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-16
الأكثر مشاهدة
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
باقلاء بالدهن الحر .. كباب وأشهى المأكولات والحلويات - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثالث
15:50 | 2023-03-22
Play
باقلاء بالدهن الحر .. كباب وأشهى المأكولات والحلويات - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثالث
15:50 | 2023-03-22
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
Play
بغداد .. حافظ القاضي - الحلقة ٤٢٨ | 2023
05:00 | 2023-03-22
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-03-21
Play
نشرة ٢١ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
13:45 | 2023-03-21
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
وزير التخطيط السابق نوري الدليمي - الحلقة ١٠٠ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-20
Play
وزير التخطيط السابق نوري الدليمي - الحلقة ١٠٠ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-20
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقي علوش الامير - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثاني
15:00 | 2023-03-20
Play
البلوگر العراقي علوش الامير - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم الثاني
15:00 | 2023-03-20
عشرين
Play
عشرين
نائب رئيس الوزراء السابق صالح المطلك - الحلقة ٩٤ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-19
Play
نائب رئيس الوزراء السابق صالح المطلك - الحلقة ٩٤ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-19
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
قاما بقتله بعد عملية شراء سيارة - الحلقة ٧٨ | ٢٠٢٣
15:00 | 2023-03-19
Play
قاما بقتله بعد عملية شراء سيارة - الحلقة ٧٨ | ٢٠٢٣
15:00 | 2023-03-19
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
من ١٨ الى ٢٤ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-18
Play
من ١٨ الى ٢٤ آذار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
03:00 | 2023-03-18
Dayane & The City
Play
Dayane & The City
الحلقة الأخيرة من الموسم الثالث - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-03-17
Play
الحلقة الأخيرة من الموسم الثالث - الحلقة ١٩ | الموسم 3
15:30 | 2023-03-17
Biotic
Play
Biotic
موانع الحمل وتاثيرها على صحة المرأة - الحلقة ٥٣ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-16
Play
موانع الحمل وتاثيرها على صحة المرأة - الحلقة ٥٣ | 2023
16:50 | 2023-03-16
اعلان
لن يتم التصويت
لن يتم التصويت
سيتم التصويت
سيتم التصويت
لن تعقد الجلسة
لن تعقد الجلسة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2023
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.