قبل رمضان بأيام.. صورة الكعبة المشرفة على سبيكة ذهبية ببريطانيا

Designed by Emma Noble and created in consultation with @MuslimWales, we are delighted to share a #gold minted #bullion bar depicting the Kaaba, considered by Muslims to be the most sacred site on Earth: https://t.co/rBRHyjO5zg pic.twitter.com/qRXulX20pg
— The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 14, 2023
Designed by Emma Noble and created in consultation with @MuslimWales, we are delighted to share a #gold minted #bullion bar depicting the Kaaba, considered by Muslims to be the most sacred site on Earth: https://t.co/rBRHyjO5zg pic.twitter.com/qRXulX20pg
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Royal Mint (@royalmintuk)
A post shared by The Royal Mint (@royalmintuk)