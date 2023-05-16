Alsumaria TV
بحثا عن رقم جديد في غينيس.. طاهية نيجيرية تطبخ لمدة 90 ساعة متواصلة (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-05-16 | 02:14
بحثا عن رقم جديد في غينيس.. طاهية نيجيرية تطبخ لمدة 90 ساعة متواصلة (فيديو)
233 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

واصلت طاهية نيجيرية سعيها لتحقيق رقم قياسي عالمي جديد لأطول ساعات طهي بدون توقف بالطهي لنحو 100 ساعة، متجاوزة الرقم القياسي الحالي.

وبدأت هيلدا باتشي الطهي يوم الخميس الماضي في محاولة لكسر الرقم القياسي العالمي المسجل باسم الطاهي الهندي لاتا توندون في موسوعة غينيس والبالغ 87 ساعة و45 دقيقة عام 2019.
وبحلول الساعة الثالثة من مساء يوم أمس الإثنين، كانت باتشي قد طهت لأكثر من 97 ساعة في منطقة ليكي في لاغوس، المركز التجاري لنيجيريا، لتنال شهرة واسعة في الدولة الواقعة في غرب إفريقيا.

ولقيت باتشي تشجيعا كبيرا في مكان الطهي وعلى الإنترنت للوصول إلى 100 ساعة.

ولم يكن أحد من موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية حاضرا في منطقة الطهي، لكن المنظمة نشرت تغريدة بأنها كانت على علم بمحاولة الشيف تحطيم الرقم القياسي في الطهي.

وقالت المؤسسة: "نحتاج إلى مراجعة جميع الأدلة أولا قبل الإعلان رسميا عن الرقم القياسي الجديد".

وخلال محاولتها تحطيم الرقم القياسي، قالت الطاهية النيجيرية يوم الخميس إنها تريد إظهار مدى عمل الشباب النيجيري الجاد والتصميم وأيضا كحملة للشابات الإفريقيات اللائي يواجهن التهميش في المجتمع.

وأعربت باتشي عن أملها في أن يتعلم العالم المزيد عن المأكولات النيجيرية.

منذ الساعة 15:00 مساء يوم الخميس، بدأت باتشي في طهي العشرات من الأطباق النيجيرية، مثل أرز الجولوف، أحد أشهر أطباق غرب إفريقيا.

وكانت باتشي تحصل على خمس دقائق من الراحة فقط في كل ساعة أو ساعة واحدة كل 12 ساعة، للاستحمام وإجراء الفحوصات الطبية والراحة.

وحظيت باتشي بتشجيع الآلاف من السكان المحليين والمشاهير لها في مكان الطهي خلال النهار والليل، ونقلت محاولتها عبر العديد من منصات البث.

وبعد تجاوز الرقم القياسي الحالي في الطبخ، نشر الرئيس محمد بخاري تغريدة قال فيها "كان يوما عظيما لنيجيريا. إن دافع هيلدا وطموحها أثارا اهتماما كبيرا ونظرة ثاقبة على تفرد الطعام النيجيري".






