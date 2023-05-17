Alsumaria TV
بقوة 4.3 درجات.. زلزال يضرب خليج العقبة
أمريكا.. سرب نحل يهاجم ضابطا ويسقطه أرضا (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-05-17 | 06:35
أمريكا.. سرب نحل يهاجم ضابطا ويسقطه أرضا (فيديو)
1,391 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

تعرض ضابط من شرطة مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية لهجوم مروع من قبل سرب من النحل، وسجلت كاميرا فيديو لحظات الهجوم التي أدت إلى سقوط الضابط أرضا.

وفي المقطع المصور يظهر الضابط وهو يحاول إبعاد النحل عن وجهه بينما يفقد توازنه ويسقط أرضا.

وأكد مكتب الإطفاء في مدينة لوس أنجلوس حدوث هجوم من قبل سرب النحل على الضابط، مبينا أنه تم نقل الضابط المصاب وشخص آخر إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج بعد تعرضهما للسعات النحل.

وأصدر رجال الإطفاء تحذيرا للسكان بضرورة البقاء في منازلهم وإغلاق النوافذ والأبواب، وتم إرسال فريق خاص لإزالة خلية النحل والتعامل مع الوضع.

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
